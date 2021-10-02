Stanley Tucci’s passion was working. Now it’s the food.

Healing of the tumor seems to have affected some of these rituals. He cooked a Milanese risotto for his co-star, Colin Firth, when they worked together on the film “Supernova, Published earlier this year. In an email, Firth said it was the best he had ever had, but Tucci “was convinced it tasted horrible and was mortified.”

“It just didn’t taste what we were,” Firth said. “You must have imagined how painful it was, because most of the time he had a very brave and down to earth face.”

While recovering, Tucci watched cooking shows, “which was weird because even the smell of food would just make me want to throw up,” he said. “But I liked watching them. I just wanted to know more, to live vicariously through them. It was a way I was going to have it again.

The treatment had, oddly enough, brought a culinary benefit, he said. In his twenties, he had discovered that he was lactose intolerant and that he could not digest sugar well either. These problems seem to have disappeared.

But it was clear that he still had some way to go. At the start of the interview at a movie theater near his home, Tucci reached into his jacket and pulled out a bag of rooibos tea to add to the water, explaining that normal tea had too much tannins. (“It makes my mouth so dry, it’s like eating chalk”).

When he feels better, and when he doesn’t feel like working, he dreams of eating steak, pad thai, dal, sushi. Until then, his CNN series was renewed for a second season, and there was a dinner to prepare. He already knew what he was going to do.

“Just pasta, with some fresh tomatoes and shrimp, some shrimp broth, some basil, then we can throw a salad on the side,” Tucci said, looking up at the ceiling as if imagining the meal. future. His eyes were shining.