Stand up, UN Humanitarian

LETHBRIDGE, Canada, Jan. 5 (IPS) – Most people around the world were happy to see the back of 2020: from devastating bushfires in Australia to locust invasions to East Africa that s spreads from Arabia to Pakistan, extreme weather conditions, melting ice caps to the poles, and Covid-19 still engulfing the globe.

Trevor Page But 2021 threatens to be even worse than 2020: the economic impact of lockdowns, inward-looking governments and the building of walls whose self-interest trumps internationally recognized values. And then to quote David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program: “We could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions” and “We are on the Titanic and the iceberg is ahead”. He was of course referring to the world’s hotspots in Africa and Asia. But like the pandemic, we are all in the same boat. No one is safe until everyone is safe. We live in a totally interdependent world.

But how prepared is the world for the year ahead? Not very well, is the short answer. The change of administration in the United States will not close the gaping hole it has dug in the world order. Despite a last minute Brexit trade deal, Europe is still falling apart. Russia is no longer a major player on the international scene. But China is walking relentlessly, implementing its traditionally long-term plans.

And what about the United Nations: the United Nations Charter that nations subscribed to after World War II to preserve peace, and the organizations they created to make the world a better place for all? Do not expect any change from the past few years in the Security Council, the main UN body responsible for preventing war and armed conflict. Governments are concerned about national issues. 2021 is not the time when they will want to see a shift in the world order, nor begin to tackle the fundamental change needed to achieve it.

On the humanitarian front, the Norwegian Nobel Committee seemed to push the boundaries by awarding its 2020 Peace Prize to the World Food Program. For more than 50 years, WFP has been fighting hunger in the world. And it has certainly contributed to improving the conditions for peace in conflict zones. But to claim that he has acted as a “driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict” is a bit of an exaggeration. Yes, that was the “driving force” in the 1990s with Operation Lifeline Sudan, before South Sudan became independent. And it has been the “engine” in Yemen since the outbreak of civil war in 2014. But what about the many other armed conflicts raging in Africa, Asia and Latin America?

And what about the other parts of the United Nations system that were created to deal directly with war and armed conflict, including its causes and effects: the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees? And then there are the UN special rapporteurs and the army of the special representatives of the secretary general who are assigned to countries in conflict to lead the UN action. Well, nothing has happened to that part of the United Nations system to suggest that significant change is on the horizon. But every conflict situation is different, and so are the actors involved. People are always the ones who can make the difference, so surprises are always possible.

What is widely misunderstood by the general public is that no matter what the involvement of the UN and its agencies, be it conflict resolution or famine relief, they are never fully in control. It was the infantry who received the marching orders from the Member States. And for the work they do, they are funded by the Member States and accountable to them. So, at a time when governments do not want to change the goals, a major push from the United Nations system would not normally be considered.

But there are other important forces at play here. First, in a growing number of countries, the general public is ahead of its governments. People don’t want to see a child starve no matter where they come from. Public opinion can quickly be mobilized to get cash-strapped donor governments to increase their contributions to help cope with the effects of natural disasters in a struggling country. Second, the media play a vital role, not only in educating the general public about the problem, but also in exposing overly stingy donor governments and incompetent aid organizations to tackle it adequately. Government officials in developing countries are often reluctant to admit the seriousness of a natural disaster or the risk faced by a civilian population as a result of armed conflict. A free press remains the best watch dog in the world.

Third, it is disturbing that a growing number of UN officials are reluctant to speak up and sound the alarm when danger signals emerge. “Why are some of these scary cats?” A coworker who just returned from a famine-stricken region recently asked me? He knew exactly what he had seen and what it meant for the people in the months to come. But his elders were nervous to admit it, lest it bother the officials they worked with. It can be dangerous that well-paid senior UN humanitarian officials are unwilling to speak up and sound the alarm bells to prevent emerging situations from turning into disasters. The underlying problem may be the proliferation of short-term Uber-like contracts that UN staff are hired into these days. Many do not want to take the risk of offending anyone for fear of losing their job. For the United Nations to function effectively, its staff must be able to stand up for UN principles, speak out when necessary and do their work with impunity. They must play a supporting role at the forefront of the action. UN aid workers must stand up.

Thus, in 2021, humanitarian agencies may well take the initiative to maintain the reputation that the United Nations system still enjoys in certain regions of the world. David Beasley and his World Food Program will certainly be in the spotlight. In preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of war, WFP’s progress will be slow and uneven. The dynamics of each conflict are different, as are the actors involved. Don’t expect widespread results anytime soon. But WFP is rising to the challenge and delivering goods for more than 50 years. Establishing a closer relationship with UN political, peacebuilding, human rights and refugee agencies will be crucial in meeting this new challenge. But in the difficult years to come, the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award the 2020 Peace Prize to WFP may be exactly what the United Nations system needs to make life more tolerable for millions of people. still caught in the fires of war.

