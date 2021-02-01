Sri Lankas: deteriorating human rights situation raises multiple alarms

NEW DELHI, India, February 1 (IPS) – A decade has passed since the end of the civil war in Sri Lanka between the government and the LTTE, where at least 100,000 people were killed in the conflict of more than three decades. The families of victims of enforced disappearances continue to demand justice, the government has not yet put an end to impunity and made responsible for crimes under international law and human rights violations and abuses in its transitional justice process .

In a recent United Nations Office of Human Rights of the High Commissioner report, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stressed that failure to face the past continues to have devastating effects on tens of thousands of families in Sri Lanka, who are still waiting justice, reparations – and the truth about the fate of their loved ones. The report warns that Sri Lanka’s failure to address past violations has dramatically “increased the risk of recurrence of human rights violations.”

“Sri Lanka’s current trajectory sets the stage for the recurrence of policies and practices that have resulted in serious human rights violations.” The report also highlights the pattern of intensified surveillance and harassment of civil society organizations, human rights defenders and victims, as well as the shrinking space for independent media.

“I see the OHCHR report as something that will give more oxygen to continue our many struggles, especially for truth and justice,” Shreen Saroor, Sri Lanka-based human rights activist, told IPS News. The report explained very well the lack of access to justice and the need for accountability. He is tough on the militarization and deep securing of Sri Lanka and calls for rigorous control and demilitarization with a warning of grave consequences if this fails, Shreen said.

“Michelle Bachelet’s critiques of CSO oversight and shrinking space for dissent and abuse of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act ) are alarming. However, in order to avoid a new wave of conflict, the report should put more emphasis on the ongoing attacks against religious minorities in countries, ”says Shreen.

Earlier in December 2020, Muslims in Sri Lanka were outraged by the forced cremation of a 20-day-old COVID-19 victim against the family’s wishes. Sri Lanka has been accused of ignoring the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines that allow both burial and cremations.

In a country where minorities are marginalized and discriminated against, Muslims who are victims of COVID-19 are unfairly prevented from being buried in accordance with their religious beliefs and are forcibly cremated, said Amnesty International in a press release. Sri Lanka is one of the few countries in the world to have made cremations mandatory for people who have died or are suspected of having died from COVID-19. The rights group urged the Sri Lankan government to remember that “it has a duty to ensure that all people in Sri Lanka are treated fairly. COVID-19 does not discriminate based on ethnic, political or religious differences, and neither should the government of Sri Lanka. ”

“For many of us who have witnessed continued violations of minority rights over three decades in Sri Lanka, it is important for OHCHR to address the issue of the rise of Sinhala Buddhist majoritarianism and the extreme nationalism that has mentioned in the OHCHR report.

“It is time for OHCHR to come up with an early prevention strategy, in order to avoid another bloody war or other religious violence in this country,” says Shreen.

Human Rights Watch in its recently released 93-page report, Open wounds and growing dangers: blocking accountability for serious abuses in Sri Lanka, examines the efforts of the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to thwart justice in seven major human rights cases.

“The Sri Lankan government’s attack on justice increases the risk of human rights violations now and in the future,” said John Fisher, Geneva director of Human Rights Watch. “The UN Human Rights Council is expected to adopt a resolution at its next session that demonstrates to the Rajapaksa administration that the world will not ignore its abuses and offers hope for justice to the families of the victims,” ​​said The report.

In 2018, just before and during the current session of the HRC, the Sri Lankan authorities several announcements to signify their commitments to the commitments made in the October 2015 resolution on justice and accountability for abuses committed during the civil war in Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksha after taking office in November 2019, made several changes, including replacing the 19th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, which was enacted to limit excessive executive power and facilitate independent institutions, including the judiciary with the 20th Amendment, which consolidated power in the executive and canceled independent commissions, primarily human rights commissions and the Sri Lanka Missing Persons Office. “Rajapaksa has appointed people involved in war crimes and other serious violations to leadership positions,” said Shreen.

In February 2020 Sri Lanka withdrew from 2019 UN resolution on post-war accountability and reconciliation, which should be addressed in the next session.

Sri Lanka’s main Tamil political parties are now calling for an international inquiry, and in a joint letter addressed members of the UN Human Rights Council said: “Now is the time for member states to recognize that there is no room for a national process that can genuinely address accountability at Sri Lanka.”

According to this report, Sri Lanka is in discussions with India and other countries to seek support to counter the Core Group which could lead to targeted sanctions, asset freezes and travel bans against alleged perpetrators of serious human rights violations and abuses at the March session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views.

