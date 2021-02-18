World
Sri Lankan government cancels Imran Khan’s speech in parliament – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan Parliament on Thursday canceled PM’s scheduled speech Imran Khan on her next visit to the island nation, Dawn reported.
This is seen as an initiative of the Sri Lankan government to maintain ties with India.
It was believed that Khan would raise the issue of Kashmir during his speech, which could have upset Delhi. Express newspaper (from Sri Lanka) said giving the Pakistani prime minister an opportunity could have been understood as giving Khan parity to the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, so the planned speech was canceled.
It is important to mention that Imran Khan’s speech to the Sri Lankan parliament had been included in the Prime Minister’s itinerary on the Pakistani governmentthe request of.
Imran Khan is expected to travel to Colombo for a two-day trip starting February 22. He was due to address the Sri Lankan parliament on February 24. He will also meet with the Sri Lankan President. Gotabaya rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and attend an investor conference, Dawn reported.
Imran’s speech was added at the request of the Pakistani government. However, it was later canceled, according to Sri Lankan media. Sri Lankan media cited various reasons for the cancellation of Khan’s speech.
The Sri Lankan daily Express quoted Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage as saying President Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had requested the cancellation on the pretext of COVID-19.
However, the same newspaper quoted anonymous sources as saying that there were elements in the Sri Lankan government, who did not want the speech to take place because they feared it would further damage ties with India, which have already been strained after the cancellation. of an agreement on the eastern container terminal of the port of Colombo, Dawn reported.
But, another ongoing speculation is that the Sri Lankan government was concerned about Khan talking about the rights of Muslims in Sri Lanka, who have been abused by the Buddhist majority, anti-Muslim sentiments. currents and biased government actions, Dawn reported.
The Sri Lankan government had further made its mandatory cremation rule for those who have died of COVID-19 applicable to Muslims in the country.
The government, however, earlier this month exempted Muslims from cremation and allowed them to bury their dead after a global outcry over the issue. (ANI)
