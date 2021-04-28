Sri Lankan cabinet proposed public burqa ban – Times of India

File photo: A Sri Lankan Muslim woman dressed in a burqa walks on a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Tuesday’s cabinet approved a proposal to prohibit on wearing the full veil, including Muslims burqas in public, citing national security grounds, despite a comment by a UN expert that it would violate international law. The cabinet approved Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera’s proposal at its weekly meeting, Weerasekara said on his Facebook page.

The proposal will now be sent to the Attorney General and must be approved by parliament to become law. The government has a majority in parliament and the proposal could easily be passed.

Weerasekara called the burqa, a garment that covers the body and face worn by some Muslim women, a sign of religious extremism and said a ban would improve national security. Wearing the burqa was temporarily banned in 2019 after the Easter Sunday bombings killed more than 260 people. Two local Muslim groups who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group were blamed for the attacks in six locations – two Roman Catholic churches, a Protestant church and three large hotels.

Pakistani envoy Saad Khattak tweeted last month that a ban would hurt the feelings of Muslims. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Ahmed Shaheed , tweeted that a ban would be incompatible with international law and the right to free religious expression. Muslims make up around 9% of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, with Buddhists accounting for over 70%.