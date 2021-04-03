World
Sri Lanka strengthens church security ahead of Easter – Times of India
COLOMBO: Safety at churches across Sri Lanka have been reinforced before Easter on Sunday, police said on Saturday, following the coordinated April 2019 attacks on tourists and the country’s Christian minority community in which 270 people were killed.
“We have strengthened the security of churches by deploying more than 12,000 security guards,” Ajith Rohana, senior deputy inspector general and police spokesperson, told reporters.
The security personnel include 9,350 police officers and 2,542 soldiers from the three forces (Army, No and Aviation), he said.
Rohana said some 111 churches in the western coastal town of Negombo would benefit from security, along with 107 churches in the nearby coastal town of Chilaw and some 98 churches in the eastern town of Batticaloa.
The Katuwapitiya San Sebastian Church in Negombo was the hardest hit in the Easter Sunday explosions that rocked the island nation in 2019 with 114 people dead in the attack on the church.
No less than 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed and around 500 others injured when six near-simultaneous and coordinated explosions, carried out by the local jihadist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) linked to the Islamic State (IS), rocked three churches. and three luxury hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka on April 21.
Describing the horror scene at Saint Sebastian Church, a high priest said that pieces of flesh were thrown all over the walls, on the shrine and even outside the church.
The church, built in 1946, is one of several churches in Sri Lanka dedicated to Saint Sebastian, considered a martyr in the history of the Catholic Church.
Church head Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith recently expressed disappointment with the blast investigation, warning the government that if justice is not done, it will approach international organizations.
According to him, the investigations focused only on the failure to prevent the attack and not on the possible sponsors of the explosions.
The previous government led by the president Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been blamed for his inability to prevent deadly attacks despite prior intelligence made available of impending terrorist strikes.
The predominantly Buddhist nation was on the cusp of a decade since the end of a Tamil separatist war in May 2009 when the 2019 suicide bombings rocked the country.
Churches observed “Black Sunday” demanding justice for the families of the victims.
