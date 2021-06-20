Sri Lanka ship fire causes massive damage, UN office says

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) – The UN representative in Sri Lanka has said that the sinking of a container ship that caught fire while carrying chemicals off the capital Colombo has caused ” significant damage to the planet “by releasing dangerous substances into the ecosystem.

The Singapore-flagged Pearl X-Press sank Thursday a month after catching fire, raising concerns about a possible environmental disaster.

The UN said it was coordinating international efforts and helping Sri Lanka assess damage, recovery efforts and prevention of such disasters in the future.

“An environmental emergency of this nature causes significant damage to the planet by releasing dangerous substances into the ecosystem,” United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said in a statement on Saturday evening. “This in turn threatens the lives and livelihoods of people living in coastal areas. “

A UN team of oil and chemical spill experts, provided by the European Union, has been dispatched to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has already submitted an interim claim of $ 40 million to X-Press Feeders to cover part of the cost of fighting the fire, which broke out on May 20 when the ship was anchored at around 9, 5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and while waiting to enter the port.

The Sri Lankan Navy believes the blaze was caused by its cargo of chemicals, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals, most of which were destroyed in the blaze. But debris, including burnt fiberglass and tons of plastic pellets, has already polluted nearby beaches.

A ship manifesto viewed by the Associated Press indicated that the ship was carrying just under 1,500 containers, of which 81 were described as “dangerous” goods.

The main concern was around 300 tonnes of bunker oil used as fuel for the ship. But officials said it could have burned down in the blaze.

Sri Lankan authorities and the vessel’s operator, X-Press Feeders, have so far said there is no sign of an oil spill.