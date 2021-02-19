World
Sri Lanka seeks India’s support ahead of main CDH sessions – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has officially requested India’s support ahead of next week’s UNHRC sessions on the rights and responsibility of the island nation, a senior foreign ministry official told a station on Friday. public.
Speaking to Hitu TV, Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Jayanath Colombage said India was the first country Sri Lanka had turned to for support.
During the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva next week, Sri Lanka’s record on human rights and related accountability will be reviewed.
“We have sent a special communiqué to the Honorable Prime Minister of India asking for his help …” said Colombage.
The comments by the senior foreign ministry official came after the HRC Core Group on Sri Lanka, in a joint statement earlier today, said a resolution would be proposed next week to focus on Sri Lanka’s rights responsibility.
The central group of Sri Lanka consists of the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Malawi, North Macedonia and Montenegro.
“The core group reaffirms that it is always important to address Sri Lanka at the Human Rights Council. Informed by the report, the core group intends to present a resolution to promote the accountability of reconciliation and human rights in Sri Lanka, “the statement read.
Colombage said he was convinced that India would support Sri Lanka for the sake of regional solidarity.
“This is unwanted interference from powerful countries, which are still talking about the war time in Sri Lanka when our country is now a peaceful democratic nation,” Colombage said.
Colombage said he was also waiting for support from Russia and China.
The previous Sri Lankan government, led by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, co-sponsored the resolution in 2013, calling for responsibility for alleged war crimes committed by government forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam during the final phase of the three-decade civil war in May 2009.
The current government, led by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, formally withdrew from the resolution.
