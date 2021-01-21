World
Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka reopened to foreign tourists on Thursday after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that deeply affected Indian Ocean Island the nation’s lucrative travel industry.
Full operations also resumed Thursday at the island’s two international airports, hosting commercial flights.
Under new protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19, tourists must be tested for the virus in their country 72 hours before their flight, when they arrive at their hotel in Sri Lanka and again seven days later. They must stay in a designated “travel bubble” in 14 tourist areas without mingling with the locals. Around 180 hotels have been reserved for tourist accommodation.
The recovery in tourism follows a pilot project that began on December 26 in which 1,500 Ukrainian tourists visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.
The government closed the country to tourists last March when an outbreak of the virus emerged. International airports have been closed except for limited flights allowing Sri Lankans to return home.
Tourism is a vital economic sector for Sri Lanka, accounting for around 5% of its gross domestic product and employing 250,000 people directly and up to 3 million indirectly. Hotels, other businesses and their employees have faced crippling revenue losses.
Sri Lanka recorded fewer than 4,000 cases of coronavirus infection until October when clusters centered on a garment factory and fish market spread to the capital, Colombo, and its suburbs. As of Thursday, he confirmed more than 55,000 cases with 274 deaths.
In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: People traveling to Australia from most other countries from Friday will need to test negative for coronavirus before leaving. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday he had signed orders requiring international travelers to test negative within three days of leaving for Australia.
All international passengers will also be required to wear masks on their flights. “The success at home, the agonizing challenges abroad, the fact that we have new, more virulent strains emerging around the world – it reminds us of precisely why we were able to protect Australians,” Hunt told reporters in Melbourne . New Zealand and a few Pacific island countries are exempt from the new rules.
– China is imposing some of its toughest travel restrictions yet as coronavirus cases increase in several northern provinces ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush.
Next month’s festival is the most important time of year for family reunions and is often the only time when many migrant workers can return to their rural homes. However, anyone wishing to do so this year will need a negative viral test within the previous week and may face sometimes onerous restrictions, including quarantines, in some communities.
the National Health Commission On Thursday, reported 126 more cases of local transmission in the past 24 hours, the highest number, 68, in northern Heilongjiang Province, part of the vast region formerly known as Manchuria.
Commission spokesman Mi Feng also said international experts visiting Wuhan had video conferences with Chinese experts as part of their work. Global health organizations are in quarantine at the start of their journey to investigate the origins of the virus. Chinese authorities have tightly controlled this research while promoting fringe theories that the virus may have come from abroad.
