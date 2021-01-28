Sri Lanka on alarming track of recurrence of serious human rights violations, says UN

Sri Lankan government should end mandatory cremation policy for COVID-19 victims, independent human rights UN experts said Monday. “We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism equivalent to the persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country,” the experts said. Credit: UN News

GENEVA, Jan.28 (IPS) – A new UN report released on Wednesday warns that Sri Lanka’s inability to tackle past violations has dramatically increased the risk of repeat human rights violations.

It highlights worrying trends over the past year, such as the escalation of impunity, the growing militarization of government functions, ethno-nationalist rhetoric and the intimidation of civil society.

Almost 12 years after the end of the armed conflict in Sri Lanka, impunity for serious human rights violations and abuses by all sides is more entrenched than ever, with the current Government proactively blocking investigations and trials, and reversing the limited progress that had been made previously, says the report, mandated by United Nations Human Rights Council resolution 40/1.

The report urges the international community to strengthen oversight and take strong preventive action, warning that “Sri Lanka’s current trajectory sets the stage for a repeat of the policies and practices that have resulted in serious human rights violations. man”.

Some of the early warning signs highlighted by the report include: the accelerated militarization of civilian government functions, the overthrow of important constitutional guarantees, the political obstruction of accountability, the rhetoric of exclusion, the intimidation of civil society and the use of anti-terrorism laws.

Since 2020, the president has appointed at least 28 serving and former military and intelligence personnel to key administrative positions, the report says. Particularly disturbing are the appointments of senior military officials who have been implicated in United Nations reports in allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the final years of the conflict.

These include Shavendra Silva as head of the army in August 2019 and Kamal Gunaratne as secretary of the Ministry of Defense in November 2019.

The government has created parallel task forces and military commissions that encroach on civilian functions and reverse important institutional checks and balances, threatening democratic gains, the independence of the judiciary and other key institutions, the report says. .

The report also documents a pattern of intensified surveillance and harassment of civil society organizations, human rights defenders and victims, and an increasingly restricted space for independent media.

More than 40 civil society organizations have reported this type of harassment from various security services – including the Department of Criminal Investigations, the Terrorist Investigation Division and state intelligence officials.

The High Commissioner urges the authorities to immediately end all forms of surveillance, including intimidating visits by state officials and harassment of human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, social actors and victims of human rights violations and their families, and to refrain from further imposing restrictive legal measures on the legitimate activities of civil society. “

He warns that despite the government’s stated commitment to the 2030 Agenda, Tamil and Muslim minorities are increasingly marginalized and excluded from statements on national vision and government policy. The confrontational and discriminatory rhetoric of the most senior government officials risks generating further polarization and violence.

Sri Lanka’s Muslim community is increasingly a scapegoat, both in the context of COVID-19 and in the wake of the Easter Sunday attacks in April 2019.

The report notes that the armed conflict in Sri Lanka has arisen against a background of increasing discrimination and marginalization of minorities in the country, in particular Tamils.

Serious human rights violations and abuses by all parties have been documented in successive UN reports, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, acts of torture and sexual violence affecting Sri Lankans of all communities.

Numerous commissions of inquiry appointed by successive governments have failed to credibly establish the truth and ensure accountability for violations, the report notes.

The government has now appointed a new commission of inquiry to review the findings of previous commissions, but its members lack diversity and independence, and its mandate does not inspire confidence that it will produce meaningful results.

A presidential commission of inquiry tasked with investigating allegations of “political victimization” of officials, security forces and others undermined police investigations and court proceedings in several high-profile human rights cases. man and corruption.

A former head of the Criminal Investigations Division, which has investigated several key human rights cases, was arrested while another inspector of the Division left Sri Lanka, fearing reprisals for his role main investigation in several landmark cases, and now faces criminal charges.

“While the criminal justice system in Sri Lanka has long been the subject of interference, the current government has proactively obstructed or sought to halt ongoing criminal investigations and trials to prevent prosecution. for past crimes. ”

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stressed that failure to face the past continues to have devastating effects on tens of thousands of family members from all communities who persist in demanding justice, reparations – and the truth about the fate of their loved ones.

“I urge the international community to heed the determined, courageous and persistent calls of the victims and their families for justice, and heed the warning signs of new violations to come,” Bachelet said, calling for action resolved by UN member states.

“Given the government’s apparent inability and unwillingness to advance accountability at the national level, it is time for international action to ensure justice for international crimes. States should also investigate and prosecute in their national courts – in accordance with recognized principles of extraterritorial or universal jurisdiction – international crimes committed by all parties in Sri Lanka, ”Bachelet added.

“States may consider targeted sanctions, such as asset freezes and travel bans, against credible alleged perpetrators of serious human rights violations and abuses.”

Sri Lanka’s contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations should be closely monitored, the High Commissioner added. Bachelet also urged the Board to support a dedicated capacity to collect and retain evidence for future accountability processes.

The High Commissioner stressed that Sri Lanka will only achieve sustainable development and peace if it effectively addresses systemic impunity and ensures civic space.

“Failure to do so carries with it the seeds of repeated patterns of human rights violations and potential conflicts in the future,” she said.

In preparing the report, the United Nations Office of Human Rights sent detailed questions to the government and received written responses, followed by a virtual substantive meeting with government officials on January 7, 2021. The government also commented on the report.

The report will be formally presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 24, followed by an interactive dialogue.

Source: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Geneva.

