Sri Lanka gets commission to oversee port city built in China – Times of India

File photo: A Chinese construction worker stands on land that was salvaged from the Indian Ocean for the Colombo Port City project, launched as part of China’s ambitious One Belt One Road initiative in Colombo , Sri Lanka.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Parliament On Thursday, passed a law establishing a powerful economic commission to administer a huge Chinese luxury oceanfront development after amending elements of the bill ruled unconstitutional by the country’s highest court.

The bill to create the Colombo Port City Economic Commission passed with a vote of 149-58 in Sri Lanka’s 225-member Parliament.

CHEC Colombo Port City The company, a unit of China Communications Construction Company, has invested $ 1.4 billion in land reclamation and infrastructure construction adjacent to the Colombo port.

In return, he was granted the right to use 62 hectares (153 acres) of marketable land on a 99-year lease from the Sri Lankan government, according to the project’s website. The planned project includes an integrated resort, casino and conference center area, marina, residential developments, financial area and green spaces.

The project has raised fears in Sri Lanka and neighboring India that development will turn into a virtual Chinese outpost or colony.

The Sri Lankan government sees the project as a lifeline for an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sri Lanka short Supreme ruled that some elements of the bill conflicted with the constitution, saying some clauses would require the approval of a public referendum to become law. The highest court also suggested ways to amend the bill so that it conforms to the constitution.

The government in response amended the bill so that a majority of the five to seven commission members appointed by the country’s president are Sri Lankan. The government rejected an opposition proposal that part of the commission’s funds be allocated by parliament to ensure that the commission remains under state oversight.

The law retained clauses giving the commission the power to make rules and create exemptions for businesses from laws relating to taxes, customs, betting and gambling levies, employee layoffs, taxes. on entertainment, currency exchange and casinos.

China has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade – including a seaport, airport, highways, power plants and the port city. But this debt has compounded Sri Lanka’s debt burden.

Sri Lanka has leased a Chinese-built port in the city of Hambantota , which is near the world’s busiest east-west sea route, to a Chinese company in 2017 for 99 years in an effort to recover from the heavy burden of paying off a loan the country took to build installation.