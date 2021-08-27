World
Sri Lanka extends Covid-19 lockdown until September 6 as deaths rise – Times of India
COLOMB: Sri Lanka Friday expanded its national reach confinement until September 6, amid an increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths and increasing pressure from doctors and the opposition to step up efforts to tackle the raging third wave of coronavirus.
The government made the decision after a high-level meeting on Friday. Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had ordered a 10-day lockdown on August 20.
“The current curfew will continue until 4 am on Monday September 6,” Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters.
The government noticed that people did not take the curfew seriously, he said, advising people to refrain from unnecessary travel and work from home while respecting the curfew.
Calls for the lockdown to be extended have come from the opposition and public health inspectors.
Health unions have complained that the ongoing lockdown in the form of a quarantine curfew has been observed in a very relaxed manner, with large traffic formations seen in the cities.
The government said the closures would negatively impact the economy and urged the public to get vaccinated.
Sri Lanka, which has seen a series of closures and curfews to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, has been impacted in terms of the economy.
The tourism sector, which generates a huge amount of income for the island nation, has seen a drastic drop.
Friday’s announcement came after Sri Lanka recorded 209 deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.
Sri Lanka had recorded 8,157 deaths as of Thursday while the total number of infections stood at 412,370.
More than 7,500 deaths have been recorded in the third wave underway since April 15, the Ministry of Health said, adding that as many as 1,172 deaths occurred between August 21 and Thursday.
