Sri Lanka declares food emergency as forex crisis deepens

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa introduces emergency regulations to control the prices of essential food items as private banks run out of foreign exchange to finance imports.

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency due to food shortages as private banks run out of foreign exchange to finance imports.

As the country suffers from a severe economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Tuesday he had ordered emergency regulations to tackle the hoarding of sugar, rice and other essential foods.

The regulations give wide powers to officials to seize food stocks held by traders, arrest people hoarding essential food, and have the government set controlled prices.

Rajapaksa has appointed a senior army officer to the post of commissioner general of essential services to coordinate the supply of paddy, rice, sugar and other consumer goods.

Workers unload essential food items at a wholesale market in Colombo [Chamila Karunarathne/EPA]

The move follows sharp price hikes for sugar, rice, onions and potatoes, while long queues have formed outside stores due to shortages of powdered milk, of kerosene and cooking gas despite the country facing a 16-day curfew until next Monday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena said some traders were building up stocks, leading to food shortages and causing inconvenience to the public.

The government has increased penalties for food hoarding, but the shortages come as the country of 21 million people battles a fierce wave of coronavirus that kills more than 200 a day.

The economy shrank a record 3.6% in 2020 due to the pandemic and in March of last year the government banned imports of vehicles and other items, including edible oils and turmeric, an essential spice in local cuisine, in an effort to save currency. .

Importers still say they have not been able to find the money to pay for the food and medicine they are allowed to purchase.

Sri Lankan day laborer waits for customers at a wholesale market in Colombo[Chamila Karunarathne/EPA]

Two weeks ago, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised interest rates in an attempt to support the local currency.

Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $ 2.8 billion at the end of July, from $ 7.5 billion in November 2019 when the government took office and the rupee has lost more than 20% of its value against to the US dollar at that time, according to bank data.

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila called on motorists to use fuel sparingly so the country can use its foreign currency to buy essential medicines and vaccines.

A presidential adviser has warned that fuel rationing could be introduced by the end of the year unless consumption is reduced.

Meanwhile, there has been a rapid increase in deaths from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka in recent weeks, with more than 200 deaths per day and more than 4,500 daily cases reported in the past 10 days.

Sri Lanka has recorded 8,991 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.