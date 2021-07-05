World
Sri Lanka Covid Vaccine News: Sri Lanka receives first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine made in United States | World News – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka received the first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in South Asia to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine made in the United States.
Authorities said 26,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine purchased directly by the Sri Lankan government were flown into the country on Monday.
Health officials said Sri Lanka had signed agreements to purchase five million doses of Pfizer vaccine this year. The country is expected to receive around 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine this month.
The President of Sri Lanka Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in a tweet, Sri Lanka becomes the first country in South Asia to acquire a contingent of Pfizer vaccines.
Minister of State for Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation Channa Jayasumana said Pfizer vaccine will be stored in a special facility developed by the government, as the vaccine must be stored at -70 ° C.
Sri Lankan health officials have so far used India-made AstraZeneca, Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik V in the country’s battle against Covid-19.
Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase in positive cases and deaths since April due to celebrations during the traditional New Year’s festival.
The country was confined from mid-May to the end of June. The total number of positive cases in Sri Lanka reached 265,629 with 3,236 deaths.
