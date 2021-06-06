World
Srebrenica: a massacre that outraged the world – Times of India
SARAJEVO: Srebrenica became a symbol of “ethnic cleansing” after its men and boys were slaughtered by Bosnian Serbs following a three-year siege during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
As The Hague judges deliver their verdict on Tuesday on an appeal from Bosnian Serbian General Ratko Mladic against his war crimes conviction, here is a timeline of the tragedy:
Srebrenica, a predominantly Muslim city in eastern Bosnia, fell to Bosnian Serb troops shortly after the siege of the capital Sarajevo began at the start of the Bosnian War in April 1992.
Other towns in the eastern Drina valley are also captured with the help of paramilitary groups from neighboring Serbia.
Driven out as part of a policy dubbed “ethnic cleansing”, Bosnian Muslim forces retake the enclave. But at the end of the year, he was again targeted by the Serbs, who cut off road access to him.
Between March and April 1993, some 8,000 people were evacuated from the increasingly besieged enclave.
Dozens of people are killed in bombings by Bosnian Serb forces.
On April 16, when the city came under fire from tanks and artillery, the UN Security Council declares Srebrenica a “safe area” under UN protection and NATO forces.
A ceasefire and demilitarization agreement was signed the next day in Sarajevo under UN auspices, but it was never honored.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) brings food and other basic necessities to the city, which is now a protected area.
In May, the UN created five other safe zones: Sarajevo, Tuzla, Zepa, Gorazde and Bihac.
On March 1, 1994, a contingent of 450 UN peacekeepers was deployed to the enclave where the rotation of UN soldiers was previously blocked. These Dutch troops took over from the Canadian peacekeepers.
In early July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces attacked Muslim government positions in the south, east and north of the enclave. They invaded the positions of the blue helmets on July 9 after taking about thirty hostages.
The tanks of the Bosnian Serbs are then less than two kilometers from the city.
On July 11, NATO carried out airstrikes on two Serb tanks on the outskirts of Srebrenica.
However, on the same day, the Bosnian Serb army led by Mladic invaded Srebrenica, causing tens of thousands of refugees to flee to the Dutch forces complex in Potocari, on the outskirts of the hilly town.
Peacekeepers and thousands of refugees, mostly women and children, retreat to the UN base, while thousands more gather outside.
With Srebrenica taken, Mladic orders the evacuation of all civilians, including women, children and the elderly, while all men of fighting age are taken prisoner.
Over the following days, over 8,000 Muslim men and boys were systematically massacred by Bosnian Serb forces and their bodies thrown into mass graves.
The Serbs then dug many of them and buried them again in other graves in an attempt to hide the evidence.
Testimonies date back to July 17, with those who escaped telling harrowing stories of murder, torture and rape by Bosnian Serb forces.
On July 24 and November 16 respectively, the political leader of the Bosnian Serbs Radovan Karadzic and Mladic are indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
To date, 6,880 victims of the massacre have been identified and buried – 6,643 in the Potocari Memorial Center and 237 in other cemeteries in the Srebrenica region.
On November 21, 1995, the Dayton Accords, concluded under international pressure, put an end to the war.
They divide Bosnia into two entities, the Serbian Republika Srpska and the Bosnian Muslim Croat Federation, each enjoying a large degree of autonomy and united by weak central institutions.
