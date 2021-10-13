Squid game coming up? No, just directions, explain the British police

The sign featured the outlines of a triangle, square, and circle, along with an arrow indicating the next exit. According to a guide to road signs of the UK Department for Transport, the shapes are used, individually, to indicate an emergency detour.

It was not clear how the drivers would have understood that the combination of symbols, without words, signaled a detour.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said the council had no responsibility for the sign, which was put up by Highways England, the agency which oversees the main roads.

“As much as Slough loves to be on the cutting edge of new trends, we can also promise that there is no squid game in our town,” said spokesperson Kate Pratt.

Neither Highways England nor Thames Valley Police immediately responded to requests for comment.