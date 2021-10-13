Squid game coming up? No, just directions, explain the British police
LONDON – A road sign in England with symbols similar to those appearing in the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” has nothing to do with the spectacle, police reassured.
The sign, along the M4 motorway near Slough, about 25 miles west of London, read a ‘diversion’ (or detour, in American English), not an entry into the play in the drama South Korean dystopian survivalist, Thames Valley Police. said on Twitter this week.
The sign featured the outlines of a triangle, square, and circle, along with an arrow indicating the next exit. According to a guide to road signs of the UK Department for Transport, the shapes are used, individually, to indicate an emergency detour.
It was not clear how the drivers would have understood that the combination of symbols, without words, signaled a detour.
A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said the council had no responsibility for the sign, which was put up by Highways England, the agency which oversees the main roads.
“As much as Slough loves to be on the cutting edge of new trends, we can also promise that there is no squid game in our town,” said spokesperson Kate Pratt.
Neither Highways England nor Thames Valley Police immediately responded to requests for comment.
Road signs in Britain have long mystified motorists. In 1965, a new system of signs more aligned with those in the rest of Europe was introduced to make it easier for drivers to follow directions. But drivers complained that subsequent updates made new road signs difficult to interpret.