Square to spare? People pile up toilet paper as COVID cases rise

A new wave of coronavirus in the United States is once again pushing Americans to stockpile basic supplies.

Are you looking for toilet paper? Good luck.

An outbreak of new coronavirus cases in the United States is sending people back to stores to store them again, leaving shelves empty and forcing retailers to limit their purchases.

Walmart said Tuesday it was struggling to meet demand for cleaning products in some stores. Supermarket chains Kroger and Publix are limiting the amount of toilet paper and paper towels shoppers can buy after a recent surge in demand. And Amazon is out of most disinfectant wipes and paper towels.

A similar scene unfolded in March when the pandemic first struck and people crouched down in their homes.

But Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, formerly the Grocery Manufacturers Association, said he doesn’t expect things to go so badly this go-around since the lockouts are being managed. regionally and that everyone is better prepared.

“A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide us all with a greater sense of ease and ensure that we can meet this growing demand,” Freeman said.

The biggest supply problem appears to be paper products: 21% of shelves that store paper towels and toilet paper are empty, the highest level in at least a month, according to the market research company IRI. Cleaning supplies were flat at 16 percent. Before the pandemic, 5-7% of consumer goods were typically out of stock, IRI said.

The fact that around 10% of the workforce in the manufacturing plants where the products are made are called sick, mainly because they have been in contact with other people who have tested positive for COVID-19, contributes to the problem, Freeman said.

Kelly Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, said she needs more supplies now that in-person school in her area was canceled earlier this month and her two children are no longer at home. She noticed others are stocking up as well: Safeway and Walmart were nearly eliminated from bottled water and sanitizing wipes on a recent visit, both of which were easy to find since the summer.

It was also more difficult to find a time slot to have groceries delivered. Anderson says she had to wait up to two days instead of a same day delivery. But it’s still not as bad as it was earlier this year

“Mars seems like a million years ago, but I remember panicking,” she said. “I couldn’t have my groceries delivered for a week.”

Walmart has said that if supplies are stressed in some areas, it believes it will be able to handle all storage now until early this year. Amazon said it was working with manufacturers to get items such as sanitizer wipes, paper towels and hand sanitizer in stock.