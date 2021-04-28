Spyware threatens press freedoms, confidentiality imperative

Journalists in the performance of their duties. Credit: Left – UNESCO / © Thomas Hawk; Right – UN Photo / Evan Schneider

NEW YORK, April 28 (IPS) – The repeated use of spyware to target journalists and their families poses an existential threat to the privacy necessary for press freedom to flourish. Without the ability to communicate privately with sources, conduct research and compile information, journalists are hampered in their ability to keep the public informed and hold the powerful to account.

“The spyware attack revealed to me that no matter where I am and regardless of my citizenship, if the Moroccan government wants to do surveillance, it will … It prevents you from being able to do your job because you don’t want it. put people in danger, ”said Samia Errazzouki, member of the editorial board of the Mamfakinch news site with US citizenship. Errazzouki was based in the United States when she and 14 others Mamfakinch staff were targeted with spyware in 2012.

In March, the Mapping of the Committee to Protect Journalists dozens of incidents where members of the media have been targeted by sophisticated covert surveillance on almost every continent. The compiled report details how spyware sold by companies based in Israel and Europe was allegedly used by governments to cross borders and oceans into the devices of journalists and their associates to monitor their lives without their knowledge.

“It’s not just fear or anxiety,” said Errazzouki, who is now considering the possibility of being recorded unknowingly by the cameras and microphones of his devices. “It’s real, the way it changes your everyday habits. Do not change clothes in front of your computer. Put your phone in a drawer for a private conversation.… Some degree of paranoia. “

Evidence of spyware use against the press uncovered by investigators, including the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, Amnesty International and Reuters, points to a frightening threat to privacy required for journalists work freely.

The rampant use of technology to access and monitor journalists’ devices fosters fear and self-censorship, often accompanied by physical intimidation or arrest.

In 2020, Moroccan journalists Omar Radi and Maati Monjib were arrested after being targeted by spyware. Monjib was granted provisional Release on March 23 after a 19-day hunger strike, but Radi stays behind bars. Another journalist in India, Anand Teltumbde, was also jailed last year after similar spyware targeting.

How efforts to hack the phones of these journalists may have contributed to their arrest remains unclear, but their experiences illustrate the familiar and tandem nature of digital and physical threats.

In Nigeria, for example, police used call recording data to attract and arrest journalists and Ghanaian journalists worry that digital forensics tools will be deployed to access information on seized devices. They are right after the Washington Post reported that Myanmar police used the same technology to search the phones of two jailed Reuters journalists and the Nigerian military requested a “forensic search” for sources on publishers’ phones and computers.

Without a strong privacy defense from governments, business leaders and citizens, journalists’ phones will continue to be turned from useful tools into serious vulnerabilities.

* An abridged version of this report has also been published in the April 2021 edition of the Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership newsletter.

