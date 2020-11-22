World
Sputnik V is priced lower than Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: Sputnik V Twitter account – Times of India
MOSCOW: The price per dose of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be much lower than that of American drug giants Pfizer and Moderna, said the Russian vaccine official Twitter account on Sunday.
“Translating the pharmaceutical jargon: The advertised price of Pfizer of $ 19.50 and Moderna of $ 25 to $ 37 per dose actually means their price of $ 39 and $ 50 to $ 74 per person. Two doses are needed per dose. no one for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower, ”says the official account.
Russia became the first country to register the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Ministry of Health.
On November 11, Russia declared that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective in protecting people from COVID-19 according to the first interim analysis.
On November 17, Moderna, in its official statement, announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), appointed by the NIH in the United States for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, had informed Moderna that the trial met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.
Likewise, on Nov. 18, Pfizer said the final results of the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine were found to be 95% effective and had no serious side effects in the elderly.
