“Springsteen on Broadway” is back, but not for guests who haven’t received FDA-approved vaccines.
When Bruce Springsteen takes the stage on June 26 at the first show to return to Broadway, his audience will have to prove that he has been vaccinated. And these inoculations must be done with vaccines approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson.
This is bad news for Boss fans in Canada, where 1.7 million people received the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Burn in the United States” Toronto Star headlined his report Wednesday.
The St. James Theater in New York, where Mr. Springsteen will perform, describes the show as “a solo acoustic performance” and “an intimate evening with Bruce, his guitar, piano and his stories.” Tuesday the theater ad that it would only accept proof of vaccines approved by the FDA “under the direction of New York State.”
Participants under the age of 16 are exempt from the requirement but must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and show proof that they have tested negative in a recent coronavirus test. There are no exceptions for people who cannot or do not want to be vaccinated.
The two-hour-plus show debuted in 2017 at the Walter Kerr Theater and ran for 236 performances. Like these shows, the next series will run from Tuesday to Saturday. It’s a demanding schedule for a 70-year-old rock star, but Mr. Springsteen has said he has no intention of slowing down after six decades on stage, and that performing live shows remains “an experience that cannot. not yet be simulated “.
“I am at a point in my life as a player and in my artistic life where I have never felt so vital” he told the New York Times last year.
With other Broadway shows returning in September, the vaccination rules governing Mr. Springsteen’s show could portend problems for visitors to New York who cannot prove they received a state-approved vaccine. -United. The Toronto Star said this could “just be the start of bureaucratic vaccine woes, as the world begins to reopen with a patchwork of different approved vaccines.”
