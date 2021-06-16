“Springsteen on Broadway” is back, but not for guests who haven’t received FDA-approved vaccines.

When Bruce Springsteen takes the stage on June 26 at the first show to return to Broadway, his audience will have to prove that he has been vaccinated. And these inoculations must be done with vaccines approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson.

This is bad news for Boss fans in Canada, where 1.7 million people received the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Burn in the United States” Toronto Star headlined his report Wednesday.

The St. James Theater in New York, where Mr. Springsteen will perform, describes the show as “a solo acoustic performance” and “an intimate evening with Bruce, his guitar, piano and his stories.” Tuesday the theater ad that it would only accept proof of vaccines approved by the FDA “under the direction of New York State.”

Participants under the age of 16 are exempt from the requirement but must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and show proof that they have tested negative in a recent coronavirus test. There are no exceptions for people who cannot or do not want to be vaccinated.