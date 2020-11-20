Spokesman: Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s oldest son, was in quarantine on Friday after learning he had been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesperson said.

The youngest Trump learned of his diagnosis earlier this week and has not shown any symptoms, said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to discuss private medical information.

Trump Jr. is following all medically recommended guidelines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the spokesperson added.

The 42-year-old is the latest member of the president’s family to be infected with a virus that has killed more than 250,000 Americans and infected nearly 12 million others.

President-elect Joe Biden has made President Trump’s response to the virus a major issue in the recently concluded White House race, although Trump has yet to acknowledge the outcome.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron all recovered from their coronavirus infections in October. The president spent three days in a military hospital where he was treated with experimental drugs; the first lady overcame her illness in the White House.

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus in July.