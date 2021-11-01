World
Spike in Covid rate sparks new fears in Germany – Times of India
BERLIN (Reuters) – The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Germany rose to more than 150 for the first time since May on Monday, raising concerns about an endemic fourth wave as the country grapples with a change in government.
The number of new infections per 100,000 people in the past seven days reached 154.8, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health – up from 110.1 a week ago.
Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Sunday called for swift action to tackle the “very worrying” trend, stressing that Germany could not afford to wait for a new government to be in place.
Merkel is expected to step down from the German presidency after 16 years in power, with three parties currently in talks to form the next government after elections in September.
The veteran leader also backed the third “recall” shots, saying Germany “must do something” to ensure they are widely available.
But with only 66.7% of the population fully vaccinated, around a third of Germans have yet to receive a vaccine.
In a Forsa survey conducted for the Department of Health and released Thursday, 65% of unvaccinated respondents said there was “no way” they would take a Covid vaccine and 23% were “reluctant”.
At the same time, healthcare workers have reported a new influx of infected people into the hospital, most of them unvaccinated.
Merkel defended the right not to be vaccinated in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper on Sunday, but admitted to being “very saddened” that up to three million Germans over the age of 60 have still not received the vaccine.
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the likely next chancellor, said on Sunday that Germany must do what is necessary “to ensure that we keep the pandemic under control”.
However, he also said that in a country where large numbers of people have been vaccinated, it is no longer possible to respond with strict measures such as containment.
Scholz’s party has said it aims to put in place a new government by early December, leaving the country in a kind of political vacuum as it grapples with the rise in the number of new cases. Merkel will remain in power until then, but only as acting chancellor.
Germany recorded 9,658 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours on Monday and 23 deaths, according to the RKI.
