Spider-Man paid a visit to the Vatican and gave the Pope his own special mask

After her meeting with the Pope, Villardita said Catholic News Agency that the experience made him “very happy” as a Catholic and shared that the Pope told him to “take a lot of selfies with the children in the square”.

Villardita shared that he felt the need to be a symbol of hope for young people in hospitals, so he began to dress like his childhood hero.

“When you are in the hospital you see the world from a different perspective and appreciate the little things in life,” he told the local. new. “A lot of people don’t realize how lucky they really are. So I felt that inner urge to do something, almost a mission.”