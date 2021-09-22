World
Special envoys from China, Russia and Pakistan meet with senior Taliban officials Karzai in Kabul – Times of India
BEIJING: Special envoys from China, Russia and Pakistan met with senior officials of the The Taliban Interim Government as well as the Afghan leaders Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul and discussed the formation of an inclusive government, combating terrorism and the humanitarian situation, a senior Chinese official said on Wednesday.
The three special envoys visited Kabul from September 21 to 22 and held talks with the acting prime minister Mohamed Hassan AkhundChinese Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi, Finance Minister and other senior officials in the interim government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference here.
Significantly, they also met with former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Council for National Reconciliation under the previous government.
This may be the first time foreign diplomats have met Karzai and Abdullah who remained in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last month before the US withdrawal and Then troops.
Their meeting also coincides with the letter from the Taliban to the UN secretary general. Antonio Guterres appointing its spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s new ambassador to the UN.
The Afghan militant group also asked Guterres to allow them to participate and speak at the 76th session of the General Assembly currently underway in New York.
In addition to coordinating closely with Russia on Afghanistan, Pakistan and China, which play a leading role after the Taliban took Kabul, are trying to establish a new group of countries sharing borders with Afghanistan. .
The new group includes China, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, all neighbors of Afghanistan. The group’s foreign ministers held a virtual meeting on September 7.
Underlining his importance, the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Told the BBC on Tuesday that the new group would jointly decide to extend recognition to the interim Taliban government.
Elaborating on the talks of special envoys from China, Russia and Pakistan with Taliban officials in Kabul, Zhao said they discussed the situation, particularly with regard to inclusion, human rights, economic and humanitarian issues and friendly relations between Afghanistan.
They also discussed ties with other countries as well as the country’s reunification and territorial integrity, he said.
“They had a thorough and constructive discussion and also expressed their support for the fight against terrorism and drug crimes,” he said.
Offer to expand support comes amid mounting attacks ISIS-K on Taliban officials in Jalalabad over the past few days, killing a number of people.
The Taliban said they attach great importance to relations with the three countries and play a responsible role in consolidating stability in Afghanistan. The three countries have asked for more humanitarian assistance from Afghanistan to from the international community, ”Zhao said.
They stressed that the United States and its allies bear the primary responsibility for economic and social reconstruction in Afghanistan and provide much-needed economic livelihoods and humanitarian assistance, Zhao said.
The three countries agreed to maintain constructive contacts with the Taliban to promote peace, prosperity, regional stability and development, he said.
During their talks with Karzai and Abdullah, they discussed issues related to peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said.
“China has declared that we will not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and has played a constructive role in the political settlement of the Afghan issue. The Afghan side should reach an open, inclusive and prudent political arrangement. Zhao added. .
