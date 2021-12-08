World

Spanish police brave frozen tank to save dog | News from India – Times of India

MADRID: Two Spanish police officers wade into frozen tank to rescue stranded person dog as a cold front reached the north of the country, police said on Wednesday.
Video footage released by police showed officers stripped to their waists and walked through the icy waters to bring the animal back to safety on the riverbank.
The dog had been stuck in the tank in Canfranc, in Aragonoriental Spain, for hours on Tuesday, police said.
The Spanish meteorological agency forecast heavy snowfall and high winds in parts of northern Spain on Wednesday.
To avoid traffic jams on the roads, traffic authorities have urged people to return early after a five-day break due to end on Wednesday.




