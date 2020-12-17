Spanish lawmakers pass bill authorizing euthanasia and assisted suicide

MADRID – Spanish lawmakers on Thursday voted in favor of a law decriminalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, making it likely that Spain will do so join a handful of other countries where terminally ill patients can legally get help ending their life.

The Spanish bill was introduced in February by the new socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who called for the removal of an article from the Spanish penal code prohibiting anyone from helping in the death of a person with d ‘a terminal illness.

On Thursday, 198 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted in favor of the euthanasia law, while 138 voted against and two abstained. the The Senate will then consider the law, and it seems likely that it will also pass.

If the law clears the last parliamentary hurdle, it could come into force next spring.