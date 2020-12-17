Spanish lawmakers pass bill authorizing euthanasia and assisted suicide
MADRID – Spanish lawmakers on Thursday voted in favor of a law decriminalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, making it likely that Spain will do so join a handful of other countries where terminally ill patients can legally get help ending their life.
The Spanish bill was introduced in February by the new socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who called for the removal of an article from the Spanish penal code prohibiting anyone from helping in the death of a person with d ‘a terminal illness.
On Thursday, 198 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted in favor of the euthanasia law, while 138 voted against and two abstained. the The Senate will then consider the law, and it seems likely that it will also pass.
If the law clears the last parliamentary hurdle, it could come into force next spring.
The law is designed to allow the patient to choose between euthanasia, performed by a healthcare professional, or assisted suicide, which could take place at home by taking a lethal dose of prescribed medication.
Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland have already approved some form of legislation relating to assisted dying. In the USA, several states including California, Colorado and Oregon allow patients to obtain life-threatening prescriptions in case of terminal illness. A year ago, Western Australia became the second largest state in Australia pass a law on assisted dying.
Help to die remains hotly debated in several countries and has been at the heart of several major court cases. Earlier this year, German court overturned a ban on assisted suicide. In Portugal, lawmakers took a first step in February to allow euthanasia, but the legislative change could still be vetoed by the country’s president.
Thursday in Madrid, a small group of protesters gathered in front of Parliament to oppose the new law to the rhythm of funeral drums, some waving skull and crossbones signs.
But during the parliamentary debate, María Luisa Carcedo, a socialist lawmaker and former health minister, argued that the law allowed Spain to “take a step forward in civil rights, which will bring more freedom to citizens”. Far from being “an imposition of the state”, she added, the law meant that “it is the patient who decides”.
Conservative lawmakers voted against the law, saying the government was rushing towards significant change for society without sufficient public debate. Lourdes Méndez, a member of the far-right Vox party, said the law amounted to “signing death sentences for the weakest”.
Until now, a person with a terminal illness in Spain could refuse treatment, but the new law to allow such a patient to receive help to endure painless death, provided that such help is sought “freely and unequivocally”.
Before seeking help, the law states that patients must have received full information about their conditions, as well as palliative care and all other available alternatives. The law also specifies that the death request must be made in writing and must then be renewed 15 days later. Doctors can refuse to perform euthanasia or assist in the suicide of a sick patient, citing conscientious objection. Spain plans to create a register of opposing doctors.
Spain is a traditionally Catholic and the Church have strongly opposed the idea of decriminalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide. Earlier this month, the Spanish Church Bishops’ Conference warned that the “presumed right” to assisted dying would put a person under undue pressure. “The experience of the few countries that have legalized euthanasia is that it inspires the weakest to seek death,” the Church wrote in a declaration titled “Life is a gift, euthanasia a failure.”
This position was supported by the Conservative parties, who argued that the responsibility should instead be to improve palliative care. But recent opinion polls have shown that most Spaniards approve of the right to choose such a death.
After Thursday’s vote, Prime Minister Sánchez thanked on Twitter all lawmakers and civil society associations who supported the new law, calling it “a great social conquest for our country”.
Mr Sánchez was elected in January as head of Spain’s first coalition government, and the euthanasia law was the first introduced by his left-wing administration as part of its attempt to promote a more liberal agenda. Under a previous socialist government, Spain also became in 2005 one of the first countries to legalize same sex wedding.
