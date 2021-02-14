Spain’s Catalonia holds key election amid COVID fears

The vote could signal the appeal of Catalan secessionists and the political trajectory of the independence movement.

Polls have opened in Catalonia for an election overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and which Madrid hope will topple the region’s ruling separatists more than three years after a failed attempt to separate from Spain.

Whether the election is won by the separatist parties currently in power in the region or by another party such as the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party which heads Spain’s central government, it is unlikely that it will lead to a repeat of the statement by chaotic and short-lived independence. end of 2017.

But it will remain an important signal of the separatist call and could affect the political trajectory of the independence movement for years to come.

Opinion polls suggest a low turnout, with voters worried about the risk of COVID-19 spreading at polling stations.

In the latest elections, which took place months after the failed independence bid, a centrist anti-independence party came first, but the two main rival separatist parties, the center-right Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) and left wing Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (Republican Left of Catalonia), nudged to form a government.

Tensions have eased considerably since then, and the campaign has largely focused on how to tackle the pandemic.

Recent opinion polls have suggested that the Socialists – who oppose independence but favor dialogue – are slightly ahead, although they would need the support of other parties to form the first anti-independence regional government. independence in nine years.

“It is time to reconcile, to build bridges, to dialogue and to seek agreements in Catalonia,” socialist candidate Salvador Illa, Spain’s health minister until two weeks ago, told the agency. Reuters press release.

He has ruled out governing with the support of the far-right Vox, which could win seats in Catalonia for the first time.

If the separatists manage to maintain control, a new declaration of independence seems highly unlikely, as the movement is divided between moderate and confrontational approaches and its main leaders are imprisoned or have fled Spain after the events of 2017.

“We have always maintained that it was better to agree on a referendum with Spain,” Pere Aragones, Esquerra candidate and interim head of the Catalan government, told Reuters.

He said getting a combined 50% share of the vote would allow separatists to push for a referendum from a position of strength, but ruled out any short-term unilateral independence decisions.

Polling stations opened at 9:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) and will close at 8:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), with results expected around midnight.