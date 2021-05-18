Spain sends troops to African enclave after surge in migrant crossings
Spain deployed troops, military trucks and helicopters to its North African enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday after thousands crossed from Morocco, one of the largest reported migrant movements in the region in recent years .
More than 6,000 migrants, including 1,500 minors, arrived on Ceuta’s beaches on Monday and Tuesday, mostly swimming or aboard inflatable boats, according to Spanish authorities, who said Spain had already returned 2,700 people.
The sudden arrival of thousands of people in Ceuta – more than what had tempted the passage throughout the rest of the year so far – comes amid a deepening diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco on the hospitalization in Spain of the leader of a rebel group which fought for the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco.
Videos shown on Spanish television on Tuesday appeared to show Moroccan border guards opening fences on the Spanish enclave. While Morocco warned of the “consequences” of hosting the rebel leader, it was not immediately clear whether the peak in migration was linked to the diplomatic dispute.
The sudden arrival of migrants has created a humanitarian emergency in Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city of 80,000 off the tip of Morocco and just 18 miles off the coast of Gibraltar, on the mainland of Spain.
Spanish television showed military trucks parked on beaches and law enforcement officers carrying children in their arms, distributing blankets, providing water and evacuating other people who had arrived in the area, many of them looked cold and exhausted.
Children could be seen shivering on the beaches and some were covered with safety blankets. At least one person died during the crossing, according to Spanish and European officials.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Twitter on Tuesday that his priority was to “bring the situation back to normal” in Ceuta.
“We will be steadfast to ensure your safety in the face of any challenge,” Sánchez said in a speech to residents of the city later Tuesday.
About 200 additional law enforcement troops have been sent to control the Spanish border, in addition to the 1,100 troops stationed in the area, according to the Spanish government, in response to the authorities’ apparent relaxation of border controls. Moroccan.
Mr. Sánchez said that collaboration between countries should “be based on respect for mutual borders”.
The European Union echoed Mr Sánchez’s remarks on Tuesday.
“The most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to preventing irregular departures, and that those who do not have the right to stay are returned properly and effectively,” said Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for internal affairs of the European Union.
“Spain’s borders are European borders,” added Johansson, calling the arrivals “unprecedented” and “worrying”.
Human rights organizations have warned against the use of excessive force against migrants and condemned the return of more than 2,700 of them.
“These types of summary deportations mean that people have no chance to seek asylum or make other requests to stay in Spain,” said Judith Sunderland, Human Rights Watch associate director for Europe and Central Asia.
Spanish authorities have said they are not summarily returning minors, but Ms Sunderland questioned whether Spain may have returned children or vulnerable people, given how quickly authorities had deported nearly half of them. of those who had crossed the border.
Arrivals in Ceuta this week echoed an influx of migrants to the Canary Islands that also tested Spanish authorities, with more than 20,000 people coming from Senegal, Morocco and other African countries last year. More than 850 people have died trying to reach the islands in 2020, according to a United Nations report ” The international organization of migration the coronavirus pandemic having probably forced more migrants to migrate through this route.
“Many of those who were trying to reach the Canary Islands were from Senegal and were forced to leave due to the impact of the pandemic on fisheries in particular,” said Julia Black, project manager at the Global Center. analysis of organizational migration data and author of the report. .
Until this week, around 4,800 people had crossed the western Mediterranean to Ceuta, Melilla or mainland Spain so far this year, according to government figures, and 106 have died attempting the crossing, according to the International Organization. for migration. At least 126 died trying to reach the Canary Islands.
The arrivals in Ceuta come against a backdrop of growing tensions between Spain and Morocco over the hospitalization in Spain of the leader of the Polisario Front, a separatist movement fighting for the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco.
Moroccan officials reacted angrily when they learned that the leader, Brahim Ghali, had been hospitalized with Covid-19 in Spain under a pseudonym. Morocco’s foreign ministry said this month that authorities would “take full account” of Spain’s “premeditated” decision to treat Ghali.
Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said in a radio interview on Monday that Mr. Ghali’s hospitalization was a humanitarian response to “a person who was in a very, very fragile health situation.”
She added that Moroccan officials had told their Spanish counterparts that the sudden increase in migrant crossings was not the result of a disagreement over hospitalization.
Estrella Galán, chief executive of CEAR, a Spanish group that helps asylum seekers and refugees, said Morocco was using migration as leverage against Spain.
But she added that Morocco’s decision was the consequence of the European Union’s decision after the 2015 refugee crisis to rely on increased migration control by countries outside the bloc.
“This is what happens when we convert other countries into policemen of our own borders,” said Ms. Galán.
