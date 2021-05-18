Spain sends troops to African enclave after surge in migrant crossings

Spain deployed troops, military trucks and helicopters to its North African enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday after thousands crossed from Morocco, one of the largest reported migrant movements in the region in recent years .

More than 6,000 migrants, including 1,500 minors, arrived on Ceuta’s beaches on Monday and Tuesday, mostly swimming or aboard inflatable boats, according to Spanish authorities, who said Spain had already returned 2,700 people.

The sudden arrival of thousands of people in Ceuta – more than what had tempted the passage throughout the rest of the year so far – comes amid a deepening diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco on the hospitalization in Spain of the leader of a rebel group which fought for the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco.

Videos shown on Spanish television on Tuesday appeared to show Moroccan border guards opening fences on the Spanish enclave. While Morocco warned of the “consequences” of hosting the rebel leader, it was not immediately clear whether the peak in migration was linked to the diplomatic dispute.