SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crashes – Times of India
CAP CANAVERAL: SpaceX launched his shiny, ball-shaped, sci-fi ship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas Wednesday, but the 6 1/2 minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball to the touchdown.
It was the highest and most elaborate flight to date for the rocket that Elon Musk said could transport people to Mars in as little as six years. Despite the catastrophic end, he was elated.
“ March, here we are !! he tweeted.
This last prototype the first equipped with a nose cone, body shutters and three engines fired up to an altitude of 12.5 kilometers. This is almost 100 times higher than previous jumps and skimming the stratosphere.
Starship appeared to be hitting the target or at least getting closer. There was no immediate word from SpaceX about its height.
The 160-foot (50-meter) tall, 30-foot (9-meter) diameter large-scale stainless steel model soared over the Gulf of Mexico. After about five minutes, it tipped over onto its side as expected and descended back down to the southeastern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. The Raptor engines re-ignited for braking and the rocket recovered. When it landed, however, the rocket ignited and ruptured, parts scattered.
The entire flight as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards, lasted six minutes and 42 seconds. SpaceX broadcast the sunset demo live on its website; repeated delays over the past week and a last-second engine shutdown on Tuesday have heightened enthusiasm among space fans.
Musk called this a “ successful climb ” and said the body flaps precisely guided the rocket to the point of landing. The fuel tank pressure was low, however, when the engines re-ignited for touchdown, causing the Starship to descend too quickly.
“ But we have all the data we needed! He tweeted.
Musk had kept expectations low, warning earlier this week that there was “ probably ” a 1 in 3 chance of complete success.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who founded rocket company Blue Origin, offered his quick congratulations.
“ Anyone who knows how difficult this stuff is is in awe of today ”spatialship test.”
Two lower and shorter SpaceX test flights earlier this year from Boca Chica, Texas, a quiet coastal village before SpaceX moved into more rudimentary versions of Starship. From mostly cylindrical cans and simple Raptor engines, these early vehicles reached altitudes of 490 feet (150 meters). An even older model, the short and stocky Starhopper, took a small tethered jump in 2019, followed by two increasingly tall climbs.
Wednesday’s test followed SpaceX’s last space station supply run for NASA day and the company’s second astronaut flight less than a month from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Starship is actually the top tier of the lunar and Mars ships envisioned by Musk. It will be launched on a still-developing mega booster known as Super Heavy. The entire vehicle will be 120 meters (394 feet) 31 feet (9.4 meters) taller than NASA’s Saturn V rocket that sent men to the moon half a century ago.
SpaceX intends to use Starship to put huge satellites into orbit around Earth, in addition to delivering people and goods to the Moon and Mars. Earlier this year, SpaceX was one of three prime contractors chosen by NASA to develop lunar landers capable of bringing astronauts to the moon by 2024.
Just before Wednesday’s launch, NASA introduced the 18 U.S. astronauts who will be training for the Artemis moon landing program.
While accepting an award in Berlin last week, Musk said he was “ very confident ” of a human flight to Mars in six years “ if we’re lucky, maybe four ” . But Musk is the first to admit his timeline can. be too optimistic.
