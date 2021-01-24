World
SpaceX launches 143 satellites, breaks world record for space – Times of India
MUMBAI: Almost two weeks later Elon muskTesla entered India on January 8, its SpaceX on Sunday evening broke a world space record by launching 143 satellites in rapid succession, breaking India’s record for deploying 104 satellites in February 2017.
SpaceX’s record-breaking flight launcher was the Falcon 9 and the mission was designated as Transporter-1. Take off at Cape Canaveral in Florida was at 8:31 am IST. At one point, the rocket flew over India and its signal was picked up by Isro’s telemetry, tracking and command network in Bengaluru. The launch marks the first dedicated mission to SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare program, which allows customers of small satellites to book an in-orbit ride directly with SpaceX.
The 143 satellites launched on Sunday included commercial and government CubeSats, microsats, so-called orbiter transfer vehicles, and 10 Starlink satellites – the maximum number of spacecraft ever deployed in a single mission. This batch of Starlink satellites was the first in the constellation to be placed in polar orbit.
The nearly 90-minute deployment sequence of the satellites with different roles was biting as they separated in seconds and a minute. On board was also a spaceship belonging to Nasa. With these satellites, SpaceX aims to provide near-global broadband internet coverage around the world by 2021.
About 10 minutes after takeoff, SpaceX again recovered the first stage on the “Of course I still love you” drone parked in the Atlantic Ocean. Then, about an hour after takeoff, the payloads began to deploy over a period of about 90 minutes. Sources say SpaceX was offering a very low price of $ 15,000 per kilogram for each satellite to be delivered to a sun-synchronous polar orbit.
