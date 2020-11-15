SpaceX and NASA prepare for the first operational astronaut mission to space

NASA calls the flight its first “ operational ” mission for a rocket and crew vehicle system that was developed 10 years ago.

SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, was due to launch four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, NASA’s first full-fledged mission to send a crew into orbit aboard a spacecraft private space.

The company’s new Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew dubbed Resilience, was scheduled to take off on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. EST (12:27 GMT Monday) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Town. Canaveral, Florida United States.

The 27-hour journey to the space station, a laboratory orbiting some 400 km above Earth, was initially scheduled to begin on Saturday.

But the launch was postponed for a day due to forecasts of wind gusts – remnants of Tropical Storm Eta – which would have made it difficult for a return landing for the Falcon 9’s reusable booster stage, officials said. from NASA.

NASA calls the flight its first “operational” mission for a rocket and crew vehicle system that had been in the making for 10 years. It represents a new era of commercially developed spacecraft – owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA – to send Americans into orbit.

“This is the culmination of years of work and effort by a lot of people, and a lot of time,” Benji Reed, senior director of human spaceflight programs at SpaceX, told reporters on Friday. “We built what I would call one of the safest launchers and spacecraft ever.”

A SpaceX Crew Dragon test flight in August, carrying just two astronauts to and from the space station, marked NASA’s first human space mission to be launched from US soil in nine years after the end. of the space shuttle program in 2011.

In the years that followed, American astronauts had to go into orbit aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

The Resilience crew includes Commander Mike Hopkins and two fellow NASA astronauts, mission pilot Victor Glover and physicist Shannon Walker. They will be joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to space after previously flying the American shuttle in 2005 and Soyuz in 2009.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX who is also CEO of electric car maker and battery maker Tesla Inc, is unlikely to be following the takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center launch control room as usual, officials said. The NASA. Musk said on Saturday he “very likely” had a moderate case of COVID-19.

The countdown is stopped at a built-in three-hour hold as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Crew Dragon capsule attached, sits on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A in Florida [Chris O’Meara/AP Photo]

SpaceX and NASA conducted contact tracing and determined that Musk had not come into contact with anyone who interacted with the astronauts.

“Our astronauts have been in quarantine for weeks and they shouldn’t have had any contact with anyone,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Friday. “They should be in good shape.”

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop competing space capsules aimed at replacing its shuttle program and weaning the United States from reliance on Russian rockets to send astronauts into space.