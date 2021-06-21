Sowing water: a Cuban farm’s offer for sustainability

Water seeding involves the construction of low ditches and dikes that slow down the rate at which precipitation flows from the soil, stimulate its infiltration into the soil, and channel it to ponds for later recovery. The technique gives the farmer José Antonio Casimiro, in his farm Finca del Medio in Siguaney, municipality of Taguasco, in central Cuba, abundant water all year round. CREDIT Courtesy of Finca del Medio / IPS

HAVANA, June 21 (IPS) – Cuban farmer José Antonio Casimiro has found in the ancient technique of water sowing an opportunity to meet the water needs of his farm and to mitigate the increasingly visible effects of climate change.

For 28 years, Casimiro and his family have applied sustainable management methods on their 10 hectare farm called Finca del Medio, located in the center of the long, narrow island of Cuba, just over 1,200 km from west to is.

In 1993, when Casimiro and his wife, Mileidy Rodríguez, decided to settle permanently with their children on their grandparents’ family farm, the place was dilapidated, with heavily eroded soils on rough terrain and without fences.

Using tools born out of popular inventiveness and absolute determination, the family is now self-sufficient in rice, beans, various types of tubers, vegetables, milk, eggs, honey, meat, fish and more than 30 kinds of fruit.

The new generations of the Casimiro-Rodriguez family have also engaged in food production and have succeeded in making the farm a model of agroecology and permaculture, as well as education and teaching of good agricultural and environmental practices.

Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family farm was visited by tourists taking guided tours where they could interact with crops and animals, swim in the reservoir, taste organic food and find out what a local farm is like. managed.

One of the techniques applied is water seeding, used for hundreds of years in communities in southern Spain and the Andes of South America, to reduce rainfall runoff into rivers. and seas and to preserve part of them for human, agricultural and livestock activities.

“We have adapted the technique to our situation and our possibilities. We place as many barriers as possible to retain water and make it flow as little as possible on the surface, so that it seeps into the ground where we need it. wish, “said Casimiro. explained to IPS via WhatsApp from the Finca del Medio near the town of Siguaney, municipality of Taguasco, province of Sancti Spíritus, some 350 km east of Havana. The strategy includes building low ditches and dikes that slow the rate at which water flows through the soil, stimulate its infiltration into the subsoil, and channel it to ponds for later recovery.

According to Casimiro, in recent weeks “some 200 mm of rain has fallen and the water still has not left the farm. We have a small reservoir with a capacity of 54,000 cubic meters of water and containment barriers that accumulate thousands of cubic meters more which slowly seep into the ground.

He said the infiltrated water doesn’t just benefit his farm.

“A farmer from a neighboring farm has not had to draw water from distant sources since we started using this technique. His well now has water all year round,” Casimiro said. .

A woman operates a hand pump to draw water for household chores in the community of the Martha Abreu Base Production Unit in the central province of Cienfuegos. The predicted increase in dry spells in Cuba, due to the climate crisis, calls for stimulating initiatives for greater harvesting of rainfall, as well as to encourage water saving and reuse. CREDIT: Jorge Luis Baños / IPS

In Finca del Medio, part of the rainwater is collected mainly for domestic use, such as washing and cleaning. Using pumping systems powered by solar panels, wind power systems and hydraulic rams, the liquid is pumped from the pond to higher elevations.

“We have over 100,000 liters of water in reservoirs, ponds and other places, which are gravity-piped,” the farmer said.

Casimiro believes that it would be possible to stimulate initiatives to collect more rainwater, as well as to encourage water saving and reuse.

Living with the climate crisis

Climate change is not a minor issue for this country located on the largest island of the Caribbean, whose elongated and narrow shape gives rise to short rivers with low flow dependent on precipitation, more abundant in the wet season of May to October, and during the passage of tropical cyclones.

From 2014 to 2017, the country faced the worst drought in 115 years, affecting 70 percent of the national territory.

With an average annual rainfall of 1330 mm, several studies predict that Cuba’s climate will tend to have less rainfall, higher temperatures and more intense droughts, and that by 2100 water availability may be reduced. by more than 35%.

“Drought is one of the climatic extremes we face today and it creates a complex situation that requires science, monitoring, innovation and evaluation,” said Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Elba Rosa Pérez in a television appearance in April 2020.

Several of Cuba’s 15 provinces have insufficient rainfall levels, although they are in the midst of the rainy season.

From December to April, the level of precipitation was only 54% of the normal average, which is considered a “severely dry” period, Antonio Rodríguez, president of the National Institute of Water Resources, explained to television on May 13.

Filled to about 25 percent of their capacity, the most critical dams are located in the capital, home to 2.2 million of the country’s 11.2 million people, the official said.

View of a turbine used to pump drinking water in the town of Cauto Cristo, in the eastern province of Granma. In recent years, Cuba has encouraged investments to expand and modernize its hydraulic infrastructure, with a focus on more than a dozen water transfers, engineering works seen as strategic to divert water over long periods of time. distances and support agricultural development plans. CREDIT: Jorge Luis Baños / IPS

“We should take better advantage of the rainwater. It is a very good water for washing, scouring and cleaning. I remember in my childhood a lot of houses had gutters on the roofs to catch rainwater, store it in tanks and use it later. lost, “Asunción Batista, an older resident of the town of Holguín, 685 km east of Havana, told IPS.

The challenge of better water use

The island has a storage capacity of more than nine billion cubic meters, distributed in more than 240 reservoirs which, together with a network of sewage treatment plants, guarantee access to drinking water to more than 95 percent of the population and supply industries and agriculture.

In recent years, with the support of international cooperation funds, the government has sought to expand and modernize the country’s hydraulic infrastructure.

There are over a dozen water transfers, strategic engineering works to control possible flooding and divert water over long distances to support agricultural production, in addition to community water supply and tourist resorts.

However, 42% of running water is still lost due to leaks in aging pipes, according to official data.

“An agrarian policy that stimulates and encourages water planting by farmers could be positive for the country and for families in rural and semi-rural areas,” Casimiro said.

He stressed that “farmers are aware of the effects of climate change, but the cost of what to do to prepare for it is often beyond their reach. The level of education is also low,” he added. ‘farmer.

A strategy that provides inputs and encourages a culture of rainwater harvesting, as well as more rational use, could increase water availability in areas where access to water might be affected. in the not-so-distant future.

The Cuban government has emphasized the local level as one of the fundamental aspects of its development plan until 2030, as it sees food production as a matter of national security.

Since 2017, Law No. 124 on land waters has guided the integrated and sustainable management of water.

In addition, the country is also committed to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015, the sixth of which concerns access to drinking water and sanitation for all. of the population by 2030.