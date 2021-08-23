Southern African migrants excluded as COVID-19 pandemic grows

Calls are made to include migrants and other vulnerable groups in vaccine deployment programs in the southern African region. Credit: UNICEF / Nahom Tesfaye

Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug 23 (IPS) – Migrants across the southern African region are at a massive disadvantage as they find themselves excluded from immunization programs – even when the COVAX global immunization initiative often funds such programs.

It is the latest in a long list of struggles migrants have experienced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Migrant is a catch-all word that includes a diverse set of people, including non-citizens, asylum seekers, refugees, and those who have been granted permission to reside in the country where they have settled.

However, vaccines are only one of the problems facing migrants. Border closures, travel restrictions and blockades have severely restricted large swathes of economic activity in the region. Relationships between friends, family and social, religious and other groups have also suffered.

Experts believe ending the pandemic can only be achieved if vaccines are available in all countries – to all populations, including refugees and displaced people fleeing conflict and other crises – but this regional cooperation is not yet on the agenda of the region.

“As for the Southern Africa region, we currently see no conversation in place around a regional response,” public health researcher and associate professor and director of the African Center for Migration and Society at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, your Vearey told IPS.

“In a region where population mobility is so high, we need to ensure that our response to COVID-19, in access to vaccinations and tests and other related issues, can reflect the forms of displacement that people are entrepreneurs in the region. “

The Southern African Nationalities Network (“SANN”) called on governments in the South African Development Community (SADC) region to ensure access to vaccines for all. The group advocates for fair treatment for vulnerable groups such as refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people, undocumented people and stateless people. They also called on the authorities to “allow irregular migrants, undocumented migrants and stateless persons to access health care without fear and without risk of arrest or detention”.

Vearey agrees, saying that “if a person is in a location other than their usual place of residence, we need to ensure that they can access vaccines easily and safely, regardless of the status of the documentation. . We need firewalls in place – where the firewall acts as a legal provision so undocumented migrants are not afraid of being punished if they access COVID services ”.

She said extraordinary measures were needed. The national departments of health, home affairs, foreign affairs and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) should ensure a smooth and inclusive deployment.

“There are, however, questions about the capacity of SADC structures,” says Vearey.

“There are also issues with how we respond appropriately to the myths and assumptions surrounding the movement of people. We know that foreign nationals tend to be seen as scapegoats and accused of various problems. There is also the issue of the distribution of numbers of foreign nationals in a given country, especially South Africa, which is often inflated. We know that immigration, in particular, is a highly politicized issue. Some political leaders use rhetoric to blame foreign nationals for state failures. “

It was time to put the differences aside, and there was no room in this pandemic for xenophobia.

“It’s a pandemic, it affects everyone, and obviously a pandemic by definition doesn’t respect borders, doesn’t care who anyone is. It works by moving from person to person. Unless we effectively break this train of transmission, we will not have control of the pandemic and will likely see more variants emerge, leading to more health issues and deaths, ”Vearey said.

“It will also mean an additional impact on people’s livelihoods due to more lockdowns and restrictions. Migrant labor is so important in the region through various forms of employment, both formal and informal. Particularly in the mining, agriculture and construction sectors. The sooner we can get everyone vaccinated, the sooner we will find some semblance of normalcy. “

The traditional forms of migrant labor in the region were established during the mineral super boom in colonial-era South Africa. Started by the Diamond Discovery (1867), a handful of mining magnates accumulated enough capital to develop deep gold mining on the Witwatersrand (1886) which is now part of modern Gauteng Province. This story still exerts massive influence and attracts people with expectations of jobs and business opportunities.

The Covid 19 has strongly disrupted these cross economic currents.

Senior Economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS), Dr Neva Makgetla, former Chief Economist of the Development Planning and Implementation Division at the Development Bank of Southern Africa, among many others roles, told IPS that the major impacts of the pandemic were on tourism and mining.

“International and regional tourism has collapsed and mining has seen prices rise. According to the World Bank, tourism accounted for 9% of South Africa’s export earnings in 2018, which is a real blow.

Mira Gaspar outside her studio in Kempton Park, South Africa, talks about the devastating impact of COVID-19 on her and her business. Credit: Kevin Humphrey

“The recovery will depend above all on the roll-out of vaccinations, which has progressed well but should not reach the majority of adults until towards the end of 2021,” said Makgetla.

“The loss of tourism revenue has, however, been offset to date by mining prices, which have reached 2011 levels this year. The question, of course, is how long they will stay so high; the answer depends partly on monetary policy in northern countries and partly on Chinese growth prospects. “

Downstairs, Mira Gaspar, a single mother (originally from Mozambique but now, after many years of struggle, has South African permanent resident status), recounts her life-changing experiences since the COVID-19 tsunami hit hit the world and its neck of the woods.

“I had managed to open a hair salon in a part of Kempton Park where I didn’t have too much competition. I basically had a reasonably sized area where I was the closest living room. Starting the business was not easy, but I managed to build a stable clientele of women and girls and even went into men’s hairstyling. I increased my income by working with a close friend to import and export items between Johannesburg and Maputo, ”Gaspar said.

She sold hair extensions – and even Mozambique shrimp for a living.

“It was tough, but it worked. COVID destroyed it. The great confinement took my living room. The closing of the borders took over my import-export activity. Now I’m slowly trying to pick up the pieces, but I used all the money I had for my daughter and I to survive during this time. It’s difficult, but God will help us get through this time.

