Southeast Asia and food price inflation: double whammy

June 24 (IPS) – In 2020, countries in Southeast Asia were already facing various challenges affecting the region’s food supplies and prices. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic later in the year has exacerbated food insecurity and poverty in the region. Southeast Asian countries need to take a close look at food security, even as the dual challenge – climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic – continues to escalate.

Southeast Asia is not alone in the face of food security challenges. Indeed, most of the world has struggled with rising food prices over the past year. The latest report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on the Food Price Benchmark – which tracks the prices of meat, dairy products, grains, vegetable oils and sugar – rose for the 12th consecutive month in May 2021 to 127.1, its highest level in nearly a decade.

One of the drivers of the rise in prices is vegetable oil, especially palm oil, which has been rising in prices since the fourth quarter of 2020. But world grain prices have also seen a significant rise in recent months. . Dry weather and production disruptions from Covid-19, coupled with high global demand, have led to depletion of palm oil stocks, resulting in a classic situation of collapsing supply and demand. This inevitably pushed up the prices. The demand for biodiesel has also increased the demand for soybean oil.

Southeast Asian countries were barely recovering in 2020 from the effects of African swine fever which killed millions of pigs, and large areas of crops devastated by the fall army worm (which has started in the Americas and continued to afflict sub-Saharan Africa, the Indian subcontinent, China and Southeast Asia). During the same period, countries in Southeast Asia implemented measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. Movement controls have disrupted food supply chains, increased losses of agricultural products on farms and increased food waste. The net result is that food insecurity and poverty have increased in many countries in Southeast Asia over the past year.

Beyond the impact of the pandemic, climate-related phenomena have affected agriculture in the food-producing economies of Southeast Asia and in countries that trade food with the region. The ongoing drought in parts of the western and mid-western United States, important agricultural areas, has impacted areas of harvestable crops and may reduce crop yields. Since the United States is a major exporter of wheat, soybeans and corn to Southeast Asia, there is a real danger that the inflation of basic food prices will escalate further.

According to the FAO, 10 percent of Southeast Asia’s 650 million people are food insecure. So any increase in food prices will lead more people to hunger and reduced food consumption. But the situation in Southeast Asia cannot be viewed in isolation from countries that are major food importers. Demand in China, one of the world’s largest food importers, has been strong as the country recovered from the pandemic earlier and faster than the rest of the world. Different parts of China have suffered from drought in the south and flooding in the east. Much of agricultural production occurs near rivers and their floodplains, and even a small drop in production could inevitably lead to an absolute large increase in food demand due to the large size of China’s population. In recent years, when China has gone out to buy food in international markets, countries in Southeast Asia have had to compete for the limited quantities available, especially for staples like rice.

Southeast Asia’s growing middle class has simultaneously increased demand for wheat and animal protein products, both of which cannot be met through the production of forage crops like soybeans and corn in the region. or in Asia as a whole. The FAO, in its analyzes, attributed part of the increase in food prices to supply-side issues such as harvest delays and declining crop yields in exporting countries like Brazil.

It seems that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over in Southeast Asia, with the resurgences of the 2nd and 3rd waves of infection. Natural disasters linked to climate change are also expected to negatively affect food production in many food-exporting countries. For the region, the typhoon (cyclone) season of 2021 has only just begun. This will put a strain on the region’s ability to produce enough food. Additionally, reductions and disruptions in food supply chains leading to price spikes appear likely to continue into 2021 and beyond. Asian countries are also likely to implement more stringent biosecurity measures such as improved animal health requirements and increased surveillance as part of strategies to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases. To avoid the chaos created during the 2007-2008 food crisis, openness in reporting outbreaks and transparency in data sharing will be essential to avoid panic buying.

In the near future, the effects of climate change are likely to increase rather than decrease, and, with the disruption caused by the pandemic, will potentially create a “perfect storm” for food supplies and prices. Thus, “preparedness” as a policy will be important for ASEAN to strengthen the resilience of its food security.

