South Sudanese abducted women released, hundreds still missing

Since December, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan,MINUSS, worked with agencies, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom, to negotiate peace between the Lou Nuer, Murle and Dinka Bor ethnic groups.

The exchange took place following a community-led peace negotiated in Jonglei State between the three communities.

Even more women to be freed

Women and girls have been frequently abducted in Jonglei, due to their economic importance in demanding dowry paid in the form of cattle, said MINUSS in A declaration Friday.

“The United Nations Mission estimates that up to 686 women and children were abducted during the clashes that took place between January and August last year,” spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric Told journalists at the regular daily briefing.

“Unfortunately, these kidnappings often involve sexual violence,” he added.

After a recent peace conference in Pieri, in which traditional leaders, women and “cattle camp” leaders discussed compensation for lost lives and the return of abducted women and children, UNMISS called on said United Nations helicopters had helped transport the released women and children so that they could be reunited with their families.

Kidnapped and released people receive support from Save the Children and the grassroots grassroots Empowerment and Development Organization (GREDO) and Community Action Organization (CAO) NGOs.

Prevent the ‘cycle of revenge’

Noting that “kidnappings are a horrific aspect of the conflict in this region,” the head of UNMISS and UN Special Representative for the country, David Shearer, said the agreement to release abducted women and children, ” is an essential step in building trust and avoiding the cycle of revenge ”.

The United Nations mission said this was the first part of a coordinated program supported by the United Nations Trust Fund for Reconciliation, Stabilization and Resilience address the underlying drivers of inter-community conflict that has plagued the Jonglei region for years.

“We support the efforts for the return of the remaining women and children,” concluded Mr. Dujarric.