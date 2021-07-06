South Sudan: UNICEF warns of children’s “hopelessness and despair” 10 years after independence

In a report published ahead of the country’s landmark anniversary on July 9, Unicef found that a record 4.5 million young people, or two-thirds of South Sudan’s children, are in desperate need of help.

The infant mortality rate is among the highest in the world, the agency added, with one in 10 children not expected to reach their fifth birthday. Malnutrition and limited access to education are other major concerns.

“Despair and despair”

“The hope and optimism that children and families in South Sudan felt when their country was born in 2011 slowly turned to despair and despair.” mentionned Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF.

“The childhood of many 10-year-olds in South Sudan today has been marked by violence, crises and rights violations,” she added.

UNICEF recalled that during this period, the youngest country in the world has experienced bouts of violence and conflict, but also recurrent floods, droughts and other extreme weather events fueled by climate change. The worsening economic crisis has added to the suffering.

These factors have led to extremely high food insecurity and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, while a recent peace deal, which has only been partially implemented, has failed to improve conditions. challenges faced by children and young people.

Children’s rights not respected

“The rights of the child are not respected here in South Sudan: the right to go to school, the right to eat, the right to protection, the right to security… so many rights that we do not are not granted ”, Christine Saida, a UNICEF Child Reporter in South Sudan, Told journalists at the bimonthly press conference at the United Nations Office at Geneva.

“The children of South Sudan face many crises, including child abduction, cattle looting, community conflicts, displacement, domestic violence, gender-based violence. Floods and violence worsen the situation of children, contributing to high levels of malnutrition. ”

Malnutrition, a major concern

UNICEF said that overall, some 8.3 million people in South Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance, which is more than the numbers seen during the civil war from 2013 to 2018.

Of particular concern is the high level of food insecurity in the country, and the agency expects 1.4 million children to suffer from acute malnutrition this year: the highest number since 2013. More than 300,000 young people are expected to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition and risk dying if they do not receive treatment.

Meanwhile, South Sudan also has the highest proportion of out-of-school children in the world.

Limited access to education, along with high dropout rates, mean that some 2.8 million children are out of school, representing more than 70% of school-age children. School closures due to COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic have also pushed two million more children out of the classroom.

Threat of funding gap

Amid continued insecurity, UNICEF and partners are working to identify and treat children suffering from acute malnutrition, with the hope of reaching some 1.4 million this year. The agency also prioritizes issues such as improving access to drinking water, improving sanitation and hygiene, as well as access to basic health care and to education.

Although UNICEF is seeking $ 180 million this year to help South Sudan’s most vulnerable children, the appeal is only one-third funded and the broader humanitarian response plan for the country is facing challenges. a similar situation.

The agency added that donors have already cut their budgets for South Sudan, or have notified their intention to do so, meaning the crisis will only worsen as the lean season begins, posing a risk. increased flooding.

Andrea Suley, acting UNICEF representative in South Sudan, warned of the consequences.

“If we, as a humanitarian community, do not receive sufficient funding, the reality for children and families is that no help will come,” she said.

“Humanitarian organizations are responsible for almost all service delivery in South Sudan. Without ending the pervasive violence and insecurity threatening families and hampering humanitarian access, and without adequate funding, health and nutrition centers will be closed, wells will not be repaired and the noise of generators cooling. vaccine refrigerators will fade soon. ”