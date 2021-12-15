South Sudan: “headwinds” warning from the head of the UN mission on the peace agreement

“I call on the parties to demonstrate renewed political will and to build confidence, to avoid a state of paralysis and, in the worst case, a collapse of the peace agreement”Mr. Haysom said.

The youngest country in the world has been mired in instability and conflict since gaining independence from Sudan 10 years ago.

In 2018, President Salva Kiir and his former vice-president and longtime political rival Riek Machar, signed the agreement in the hope of getting out of the crisis.

When the Special Representative made his last briefing to the Council in September, he noted “significant progress” – but his assessment was more cautious on Wednesday, pointing to “slowing momentum”.

“The steps taken so far in the implementation of the revitalized Peace Agreement are welcome, but they are not sufficient for the peace process to be sustained,” he said.

Challenges

One of the challenges is the establishment of the necessary unified forces, which the representative called “the initial step in a complex but essential process of building a national army”.

On December 8, Mr. Haysom met with Salva Kiir and shared his concerns with him. After the meeting, the Joint Defense Council announced progress in the implementation of the transitional security arrangements.

The president also announced the holding of elections in 2023. For the special envoy, this will likely prove “a dramatic challenge” in the transition next year.

The envoy expects the “domestic political temperature to rise” as the elections approach, and he is “deeply concerned” about the restrictions on civic space.

He told the ambassadors that he was concerned about the slow operationalization of parliament, which could lead to a “deadlock” on essential bills to facilitate constitution-making, election preparations, the creation of national judicial institutions, the adoption of the national budget and public finance reforms.

As far as the protection of civilians is concerned, the permanent ceasefire holds. the the number of civilian casualties attributed to localized violence was roughly halved in 2021, compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Haysom attributed this “in part” to the actions of the United Nations Mission (MINUSS).

He cautioned Council members, however, that civilians remain the most affected by the conflict, “perpetuating cycles of trauma and revenge that undermine prospects for long-term reconciliation and societal healing.”

Humanitarian situation

The Director of the Division of Coordination at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also informed the Council.

According to Wafaa Saeed, South Sudanese face the highest levels of food insecurity since independence in 2011 and the resumption of conflict, which began in 2013.

The last IPC Analysis, indicates that between April and July, 7.2 million people were estimated in the crisis phase, including 2.4 million in the emergency phase. About 108,000 people in six counties faced catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity.

And an estimated 1.4 million children under five and 480,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are acutely malnourished and in need of treatment – the highest number since 2013.

No comeback

According to IOM Travel Tracking Matrix around 300,000 people were newly displaced between March and October, bringing the number of internally displaced people to two million.

Some South Sudanese are also leaving the country, with around 70,000 people crossing Sudan this year alone.

In addition to all the other challenges, said Ms Saeed, the effects of climate change are being felt. Since May, catastrophic flooding for the third consecutive year has affected some 835,000 people.

In his presentation, the OCHA The officer recalled the story of one of the victims, Nyawuora, a 40-year-old mother of nine, who moved to Bentiu camp after losing her home in a flood.

She is now one of more than 100,000 people living in the camp, which the coordinator has called a “growing city”, where tens of thousands of people face a hepatitis E epidemic and serious risk of illness. increase in water-borne diseases.

Over the years, two million people have been internally displaced. The coordinator said that “return may not be an option”For many, turning some of the camps into permanent urban or suburban settlements.

“This needs to be recognized and action needs to be taken to support people wherever they choose to stay. Long-term planning will be necessary to deal with this new phenomenon, ”he argued.

Humanitarian aid

Ms. Saaed also informed that South Sudan “remains one of the most dangerous places in the world for aid workers”. In 2021, four aid workers were killed.

Between January and October, humanitarian partners assisted some five million people across the country. They have also led a “massive multisectoral response”, which has so far prevented famine.

Over 500,000 people in the six food-insecure counties have benefited from food assistance, protection, health, water, hygiene and sanitation services. More than 46,000 children under five and pregnant and breastfeeding women received therapeutic nutritional services.

the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for South Sudan is about 68 percent funded, but many sectors such as health, nutrition, protection, are severely underfunded.

For next year, the plan requires $ 1.7 billion to help 8.4 million people in need.

Action plan

Also on Wednesday, stakeholders involved in transitional justice processes in the country adopted a joint strategy and action plan to accelerate the implementation of the revitalized 2018 Peace Agreement.

The endorsement concluded the “Sustaining Momentum for Transitional Justice in South Sudan Conference”, held virtually and in Nairobi from December 13-15.

Commission Chairperson Yasmin Sooka opened the conference by declaring that “transitional justice is about the restoration of truth, accountability, reparations for survivors and institutional reform”.

Chapter 5 of the 2018 Accord calls for “a holistic and comprehensive transitional justice agenda,” including the creation of a Truth, Reconciliation and Healing Commission.

For Ms. Sooka, “if done right, it has the potential to restore the confidence of the South Sudanese people in the state and signal the government’s commitment to work for all its people, regardless of their ethnic identity.” .