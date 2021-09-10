South-South and Triangular Cooperation to Help Achieve United Nations Development Goals

Students from Lira Integrated Fish Farm in Uganda, a South-South Cooperation Mechanism for Agriculture and Food Security, have lunch. Credit: FAO / Isaac Kasamani

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 10 (IPS) – The 2021 high-level commemoration of the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, held before the opening of the seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly, provided an opportunity to discuss Southern solidarity in support of a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future while responding effectively to the global COVID-19 crisis in the southern world.

The United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation 2021 was an opportunity for stakeholders to highlight the concrete follow-up of the twentieth session of the High-level Committee for South-South Cooperation (CHN), which took place from June 1-4, 2021 in New York City.

“South-South and triangular cooperation must be central in our preparations for a solid recovery,” Secretary-General António Guterres said, reminding us that “we will need all contributions and cooperation from the Global South to build more resilient economies and societies and implement the Sustainable Development Goals ”.

The General Assembly High Level Committee (CHN) on South-South Cooperation met in June to review progress made in implementing the Buenos Aires Plan of Action (BAPA + 40) and other key decisions on South-South cooperation.

This CHN session reviewed follow-up actions arising from previous sessions and hosted a thematic discussion on “Accelerating the achievement of the SDGs through the effective implementation of the BAPA + 40 outcome document while responding to the COVID pandemic- 19 and similar global crises ”.

The CHN has hosted 75 member states – including a head of state and ministers from around the world – as well as 23 intergovernmental organizations, 25 United Nations entities, civil society and the private sector. Over 400 people attended side events that CHN Bureau members took the initiative to organize on issues of importance to the South.

The deliberations focused on the actions arising from the Report of the Secretary-General to the nineteenth session, which proposed concrete ways to strengthen the role and impact of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, as well as key actions taken to improve the coordination and coherence of United Nations support to South-South cooperation .

In terms of important messages and statements, Member States underscored that COVID-19 has taught the world that South-South development cooperation is essential for an effective response to emergencies.

South-South cooperation was strongly reaffirmed as a means of supporting countries’ national development priorities, alignment with the SDGs and accelerating the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

South-South cooperation has also been recognized as an effective approach to accelerate and deepen efforts to build back better, healthier, safer, more resilient and more sustainable.

It was pointed out that over the past decade the world has witnessed an increase in the scale, scope and diversity of approaches to South-South and triangular cooperation.

The countries of the South have strengthened their institutional capacities for cooperation by formulating and implementing national development policies, strategies and agencies, and by developing information and performance management systems for data collection, mapping skills and technologies, and impact assessment.

With national capacity building on South-South and Triangular Cooperation, it is possible to collect and exchange evidence of the extent of South-South and Triangular Cooperation, how it benefits people and how to create institutional mechanisms to help countries align with the South. -Collaboration of the South with their national and regional agendas.

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic and strives to build back better, international development organizations must come up with innovative and timely responses to remain relevant. These include new forms of coordination based on more “coherent” and “integrated” support capable of triggering change on the ground.

Traditionally, South-South and triangular cooperation has taken place between governments on bilateral terms. As development becomes more dynamic and on an unprecedented scale, South-South and triangular cooperation are now used to source innovation wherever it may be found.

It was also underlined that South-South and triangular cooperation is increasingly recognized as an important complement to North-South cooperation in financing sustainable development.

UNOSSC will continue to promote, coordinate and support South-South and triangular cooperation globally and within the United Nations system. It will also continue to help governments and the United Nations system analyze and articulate evolving and emerging trends, dynamics and opportunities in South-South cooperation.

In response to requests from member states, UNOSSC consistently demonstrates strong mobilizing power across the United Nations system and serves as the secretariat for United Nations conferences, including BAPA + 40. UNOSSC has developed global research networks, bringing together evidence of good practices in South-South cooperation towards the achievement of the SDGs, and established a global network of think tanks on South-South and triangular cooperation. UNOSSC also offers South-South Galaxy knowledge sharing and brokerage partnership platform. The Office also manages a number of Trust Fund for South-South Cooperation and programs.

Given the mandate of UNOSSC to support South-South and triangular cooperation globally and within the United Nations system, the Secretary-General requested UNOSSC to coordinate the preparation and launch of the United Nations System-Wide Strategy on South-South Cooperation and Triangulation for Sustainable Development with the engagement of the United Nations Inter-Agency Mechanism for South-South and Triangular Cooperation, and other stakeholders.

The objective of the Strategy is to provide system-wide political guidance to United Nations entities in order to galvanize a coordinated and coherent approach to supporting South-South cooperation policies, programs and partnerships. and triangular and to increase the impact of United Nations activities at all levels: national, regional and global. Implementation is governed by each entity individually, based on its own mandate and work program.

UNOSSC is also currently developing its 2022-2025 strategic framework. This is an opportunity for the Office to catalyze the use of South-South and triangular cooperation to accelerate the speed and scale of action towards achieving the SDGs.

For example, the Office aims to provide a platform through which: (i) countries of the South can exchange knowledge, develop capacities and transfer technologies to meet their own development priorities as well as coordinate and design solutions to them. shared development challenges; (ii) United Nations agencies, programs and funds can strengthen their support for CSST at global, regional and national levels.

No country is too poor to contribute to South-South development cooperation, and no country is too rich to rely on the South. All the partners have important elements to contribute. It follows that triangular cooperation is an important part of our work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious systemic inequalities.

The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of the digital revolution. Building institutional capacity in sub-Saharan Africa and LDCs through South-South and triangular cooperation is essential for countries to fully benefit from digital transformation and recovery.

Triangular cooperation is a flexible platform where partners can mobilize different funding capacities in support of developing country priorities.

Triangular cooperation requires horizontality and shared governance approved by all parties. It is based on a clear respect for national sovereignty and the search for mutual benefit in equal partnerships.

Recovery from the pandemic requires additional support, innovative development solutions and agreements between the public and private sectors. We must facilitate the possibilities for expanding development cooperation and its processes and improving the effectiveness of multilateral cooperation. Fostering multidimensionality and multi-stakeholder approaches is the way forward to improve development impact.

During the June HLC, Member States highlighted that in the COVID and post-COVID era, the following priority areas for triangular cooperation could be considered: 1) health, 2 ) data infrastructure, 3) manufacturing capacity and supply chain for relevant medical supplies and equipment, as well as processing; 4) solar energy and reduction of the carbon footprint; 5) a coalition for disaster resilient initiatives; and 6) the currency swap agreements of international financial institutions.

Adel Abdellatif is the Acting Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation. Prior to joining UNOSSC, he was Acting Deputy Director and Senior Strategic Advisor at the Regional Office for the Arab States of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). He came to UNDP after a two-decade career with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

