South Korea’s Joe Biden and Moon Jae-in express willingness to engage with North Korea – Times of India

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (ANI)

WASHINGTON: US President Joe biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected new urgency into attempts to North Korea in the dialogue on its nuclear weapons program with Biden saying he would meet the North Korean leader Kim jong un in the right conditions.

At a joint press conference, Biden and Moon both said complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was their goal. Biden said he had “no illusions” about how difficult it would be to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenals after the failure of its predecessors.

“We are both deeply concerned about the situation,” Biden said.

So far, North Korea has rejected US requests for diplomacy since Biden took over Donald trump , who had three summits with Kim and the two exchanged “beautiful letters”. Kim nevertheless refused to give up his nuclear weapons but imposed a test freeze.

Biden said he would be ready to meet Kim on the right terms, depending on whether Kim agreed to discuss his nuclear program and his advisers first met with their North Korean counterparts to lay the groundwork for talks between the leaders.

Biden said that in order for him to meet Kim, the North Korean leader would have to commit “to discussing his nuclear arsenal.”

“I wouldn’t do what has been done in the recent past; I wouldn’t give him everything he’s looking for – international recognition as legitimate and allowing him to move in the direction of appearing more, serious about it. that he did not do. Everything is serious, ”he said.

Biden’s comments seemed to reflect a change in his thinking about a reunion. the White House had said in March that Biden had no plans to meet with Kim.

Biden’s administration undertook a broad review of North Korea’s policy in its first few months, but has said little about what the new policy actually entails.

U.S. officials have only said that Biden’s policy would not be President Barack Obama’s preferred approach of refusing to engage the North, and not Trump’s flashy summit.

During their day of talks, Biden and Moon reaffirmed the strong alliance between the two countries after the tensions created by Trump, who harassed Moon as weak and threatened to withdraw US troops from South Korea.

Moon was the second foreign leader – after the Japanese prime minister – to visit the White House since Biden took office in January, and Biden said their conversations amounted to discussions between “old friends.”

The two leaders also discussed China and Taiwan. Taiwan has complained about Beijing’s repeated military activities in recent months, with the Chinese Air Force making frequent inroads into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone.

“We share the view that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is extremely important, and we have agreed to work together on this issue while taking into account the special characteristics of the relationship between China and Taiwan,” he said. Moon said.

Moon said the United States and South Korea will combine their capabilities to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to the Indo-Pacific Region. They also discussed how to tackle climate change.

But North Korea dominated their joint press conference, held in the East Room of the White House.

Biden said the two countries would have a “common approach” to North Korea and that he and Moon shared a willingness to engage diplomatically with the North “to take pragmatic steps to reduce tensions.”

Biden said that a State Department official, Sung Kim, would serve as the United States’ special envoy to North Korea. Moon said the envoy would help determine whether North Korea was willing to engage diplomatically and he expected a positive response from Pyongyang.

Sung Kim is a seasoned Korean-American diplomat who served as Ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia, and most recently as the U.S. Senior Diplomat for East Asia. He conducted preparatory discussions for the establishment of the Trump-Kim summits.

Moon praised what he called Biden’s realistic and pragmatic approach to North Korea and called denuclearization a top priority.