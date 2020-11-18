South Korea’s COVID-19 cases surpass 300 for first time since August

Stubborn cluster outbreaks are causing concern the country is on the brink of yet another wave of coronavirus.

South Korea on Wednesday reported 313 new daily cases of COVID-19, the highest number since the end of August, as cluster infections continued to emerge from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings, underscoring concerns according to which the country is facing a new wave of the virus.

The country has confirmed daily cases of more than 200 for five consecutive days and topped 300 for the first time since Aug. 29, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The government has already announced that physical distancing measures in the greater Seoul area will be tightened from Thursday in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are in a crisis where there are pessimistic views that predict another nationwide transmission,” Deputy Health Minister Kang Do-tae said at a meeting.

“Infections are now occurring simultaneously in all corners of our society, real life situations, unlike in the past where there were large epidemics from a specific location or group.

Of the new cases, 245 were transmitted locally and 68 imported. Nearly 74% of domestic infections were from the greater Seoul area, where about half of the country’s 52 million people live.

South Korea has successfully brought the virus under control through a policy of testing, tracing and isolation, but is tightening physical distancing rules amid a sustained triple-digit increase in cases. [Ed Jones/AFP]

Cases have been linked to a variety of settings and events, including a hiking club, sauna, factory, and family reunions which authorities say complicate tracing and testing.

South Korea has now confirmed a total of 29,311 cases, with 496 deaths. Some 67 patients are critically or critically ill with COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, public gatherings of 100 or more people will be banned, religious services and sporting events will be limited to 30% capacity, and high-risk facilities, including karaoke clubs and bars, will be necessary to ensure more space between customers and put in place partitions. .

Health officials have warned that South Korea could report up to 400 cases a day and that further tightening of restrictions may be needed if the situation does not stabilize over the next two weeks.

“It is difficult to overcome this new crisis …” said Kang, urging citizens to enforce strict hygiene rules and to minimize travel and year-end celebrations.