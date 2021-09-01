South Korean women fight back

Hawon jung

SEOUL, South Korea, Sep 01 (IPS) – A strong feminist movement is sweeping through South Korea. While women feel empowered to hold on, men fight back. When South Korean archer An San won two gold medals in just two days at the recent Tokyo Olympics, the response the 20-year-old received at home was mixed. Some of the men were angry and said his medals should be taken away from him. Why? Because her short hair was a sign that she was a feminist who hated men.

As bizarre and surreal as it sounds, the attack on An is a grim reminder of the deeply rooted gender stereotypes in economically advanced, yet deeply sexist South Korea – and the enormous pressure on women and girls to that they appear and act “feminine”. . It’s also another episode in the escalation of the cultural war between the country’s increasingly outspoken feminists – and anti-feminists seeking to silence their voices.

The lowest in the ranking

South Korea is the world’s 10th largest economy, a tech giant home to Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, and a cultural powerhouse whose K-pop stars like BTS enjoy worldwide popularity. But despite all the economic and technological advances, the deep-rooted patriarchy and gender discrimination have hardly changed.

South Korea is ranked 102nd in the world in terms of gender parity, according to the World Economic Forum. The gender pay gap in the country is the largest among the advanced economies of OECD member countries.

It has consistently ranked as the Worst Place to Be a Working Woman in Economist Magazine’s Glass Ceiling Index. Women make up 19 percent of parliamentary seats, almost tied with North Korea.

Hawon Jung Women are under tremendous pressure to be perfect anytime and at any cost, as the country’s reputation as the plastic surgery capital of the world demonstrates. In the busy streets of Seoul, it’s not hard to find advertisements for cosmetic surgery shouting “be pretty, that’s it!” And ultra-thin K-pop starlets portrayed as role models for teenage girls and young women. The extreme diets of the stars are shared widely on social media and followed avidly by many.

Typical South Korean beauty ideals for women include pale but glowing skin, a youthful “babyface”, long, bright hair, large eyes, a thin nose, and a slim body (nearly 17% of southern women Korean girls in their 20s are underweight, compared to less than 5% for their male counterparts, according to a 2019 study).

The pressure starts early: over 40 percent of elementary school students wear makeup, and that number climbs to over 70 percent for middle school girls.

Escape from the corset

But the women started to fight. A powerful wave of feminist movement has taken the country by storm in recent years, enabling many women to speak out against gender discrimination, assault and objectification like never before.

Since 2018, women have come together to bring down many sexual predators, including a popular presidential candidate, in one of Asia’s most successful #MeToo cases.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets for months in 2018 to call for a tougher crackdown on so-called ‘spy camera porn’ crimes that secretly film women in public spaces, from workplaces to public toilets. , and share the images on the Internet.

They successfully campaigned to end the abortion ban. The so-called “Escape the Corset” movement was part of this awakening, intended to challenge the pressure to follow rigid beauty ideals.

The women and girls who joined the campaign cut their hair short, destroyed their makeup, refused to wear tight, revealing or uncomfortable clothes and opted for something more comfortable and practical instead. Since then, short hair has become a sort of political statement among many young feminists.

The wave of awakening, however, also resulted in strong reluctance from men who believed – like many around the world – that women had gone too far, and many called feminists “hating men” who should be punished.

The backlash has come to a head since May, when members of many popular male online forums started shouting “misandry” about ads using the image of a pinched finger, a universal gesture to indicate something. small.

Online crusade

In a campaign that many have compared to a McCarthyan witch hunt, they argued that whoever created the image must be a feminist and ridicule the size of their genitals. While there is no possibility of a political conspiracy, many accused companies and government institutions – including the National Police and the Defense Ministry – quickly leaned in, apologized for hurting the men’s feelings. and removed the images from their posters.

These online crowds have even enjoyed political support; Lee Jun-Seok, a young member of the right-wing People’s Power Party, rose to prominence by amplifying the “misandrist” finger gesture conspiracy theory, and finally became party leader in July.

Feeling supported by a powerful politician and encouraged by creepy corporate and government apologies, online crowds moved on to their next target: the Olympic star whose appearance did not match their ideal of traditional femininity.

‘Why did you cut your hair?’ An was asked on her social media, to which she replied: “Because it is convenient”. The answer was not enough.

A campaign to extract An’s excuses for being a feminist has begun, with some even demanding that the Korea Archery Association withdraw gold medals from “the man who hates”.

But the women fought back again. Lawmakers, activists, artists and thousands of ordinary women have rallied behind An, many sharing photos of their short hair on social media in support.

And as cyberbullying targeting An raged, many women across the country saw An win another gold, becoming the first archer in Olympic history to win three gold medals in a single. match.

Hawon Jung is a journalist and former Seoul correspondent for the AFP news agency. She is the author of “Flowers of Fire”, a book about the #MeToo campaign in South Korea.

Source: International Politics and Society (IPS), published by the World and European Politics Unit of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Hiroshimastrasse 28, D-10785 Berlin.

