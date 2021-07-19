South Korean Moon cancels trip to Japan over insults

The president’s plan to go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo was scrapped after a Japanese diplomat used obscene language to ridicule him.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not travel to Tokyo for the next Olympics, abandoning plans for what would have been his first summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The announcement came on Monday after Seoul lodged a protest against a report on Friday that a senior diplomat from the Japanese embassy in Seoul said Moon was “masturbating” when describing his efforts to improve relations between the two countries .

“President Moon has decided not to visit Japan,” Moon’s press secretary Park Soo-hyun told a briefing.

“As the Tokyo Olympics are a peaceful festival for all the people of the world, we hope that Japan will host them safely and successfully. “

The latest uproar has further inflamed relations between the two fighting nations over land claims and their wartime history, dashing any remaining hope that the Tokyo Games could offer a new start for bilateral and regional cooperation.

Earlier Monday, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reported that Moon would meet Suga in Tokyo on Friday, in time for the start of the Olympics. But the two governments quickly denied that a meeting had been finalized, with Moon’s office citing a “last-minute hurdle.”

Japan also planned to replace the Seoul-based diplomat after his comments on Moon, the newspaper said. Japan’s top government spokesperson said the ambassador had warned his deputy against the reported comments.

“The remarks were inappropriate as a diplomat, and we think it is very unfortunate,” Cabinet Secretary-General Katsunobu Kato said during a regular briefing. Asked about the report on the diplomat’s impeachment, Kato said it was the foreign minister’s business and did not provide further details.

A summit between the two leaders had not been decided but if Moon decided to surrender, Japan would host it, Kato added. South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun summoned Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi to protest on Saturday.

Long-standing conflicts

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have been strained since the Supreme Court of South Korea in 2018 ordered some Japanese companies to compensate Korean forced laborers for their hardships during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule on the Korean peninsula.

The decisions led to further trade tensions when Japan imposed export controls on chemicals essential to South Korea’s semiconductor industry in 2019.

Seoul accused Tokyo of arming trade and threatened to end a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo that was a major symbol of their trilateral security cooperation with Washington.

South Korea ultimately backed down and continued with the deal after coming under pressure from the Trump administration, which until then seemed content to let its allies escalate their feud in public.

The countries have been trying to improve their relations since the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, who called for enhanced tripartite cooperation in the face of North Korean nuclear threats and challenges posed by China. But progress has been slow and friction between countries continued as the Olympics approached.

Saturday, the South Korean Olympic Committee deleted banners at the Tokyo Olympic Athletes’ Village, which referred to a 16th-century Korean naval admiral who repelled an invading Japanese fleet after the International Olympic Committee deemed them provocative.

In agreeing to remove the banners, the South Koreans said they had received from the IOC a promise that the display of the Japanese flag of the “rising sun” will be banned in stadiums and other Olympic venues.

The flag, depicting a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is felt by many in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s wartime past.