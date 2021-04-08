South Korean man turns 34 for running sexual exploitation chat room

SEOUL – A South Korean man was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Thursday as part of the country’s crackdown on a infamous network online chat rooms that lured young women, including underage girls, with promises of high-paying jobs before forcing them into pornography.

The man, Moon Hyeong-wook, opened one of the first such sites in 2015, prosecutors said. Mr Moon, 25, operated a members-only underground chat room under the nickname “GodGod” on the Telegram messaging app, offering more than 3,700 clips of illegal pornography, they said.

Mr. Moon, an architectural major who was kicked out of his college after his arrest last year, was one of hundreds of the most notorious people police arrested during their investigation. Another chat room operator, a man named Cho Joo-bin, was sentenced to 40 years in prison last November.

“The defendant has inflicted irreparable damage on his victims because of his anti-society crime which violates human dignity,” the president of the court, Cho Soon-pyo, said on Thursday of Mr. Moon in his speech. decision. The trial took place in a neighborhood. court in Andong city in central South Korea.