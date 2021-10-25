South Korean leader promises final boost to talks with North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The South Korean President said on Monday that he would continue to strive to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue until the end of his term in May, after that Pyongyang has aroused animosities with a resumption of provocative weapons testing.

While launching a series of newly developed weapons in recent weeks, North Korea has also criticized Washington and Seoul for what it calls hostility to the North. Its actions indicate that North Korea wants rivals to relax economic sanctions against it and accept it as a legitimate nuclear state, experts say.

In his last political speech to parliament, President Moon Jae-in said he “will make efforts to the end to help establish a new order of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.” .

Moon, a champion of greater reconciliation with North Korea, once shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to help facilitate the now stalled nuclear diplomacy between the two countries. Pyongyang turned its back on Moon after its diplomacy with Washington broke off in early 2019 amid sanctions wrangling.

Moon praised himself for paving the way for a peace process on the Korean Peninsula by hosting three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and helping to organize the first-ever North Korea-U.S. Summit between Kim and then President Donald Trump in 2018.

But Moon admitted that his will for peace through dialogue remained “incomplete”.

Moon’s single five-year term ends next May, and he is prohibited by law from being re-elected. Moon’s ruling Liberal Party presidential candidate unveiled a North Korean policy similar to Moon’s. Polls point to a neck-and-neck race with a potential Conservative candidate, who will likely take a harder line on the North.

Recently tested North Korean weapon systems are mostly short and medium range weapons that put South Korea and Japan in their strike zones. Last Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine in its largest weapons test since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Some experts say North Korea could test a longer-range missile that could pose a direct threat to the American homeland in order to increase its pressure on Washington in the coming weeks.

As part of his efforts to ease tensions and promote peace, Moon recently pushed for a symbolic declaration ending the 1950-53 Korean War as a means of promoting peace. When Moon meets Pope Francis at the Vatican this week, they will discuss a possible trip by Francis to North Korea, as he has expressed hope on several occasions, according to Moon’s office.