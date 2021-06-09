World
South Korean building collapse kills 9, injures 8 – Times of India
SEOUL: A five storey building being demolished in the south South Korea collapsed on Wednesday, dropping debris on a bus and killing nine people on board, officials said.
The concrete of the collapsed building in the southern city of Gwangju fell on the bus carrying 17 people that had stopped in a nearby street, the National fire agency mentionned.
Rescuers dispatched to the scene rescued eight people on the bus, all seriously injured, before discovering the nine bodies, the agency said in a statement.
Fire officer Kim Seok-sun said in a televised briefing from the site that all construction workers had evacuated before it collapsed. He said some of the workers told investigators they closed a pedestrian walkway near the building before the collapse.
Fire officials said emergency workers were still looking for other people who could be trapped under the debris. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
Kim said the bus driver was among those injured. Authorities did not immediately provide details of the other injured or dead.
An earlier statement from the fire department said debris also fell on two passenger vehicles. But agency officials corrected this later after watching security videos.
Local media showed the debris falling on the bus and engulfing the street in a huge cloud of dust. Video after the collapse showed dozens of rescuers equipped with stretchers and crowbars searching for survivors as excavators hack into a huge mountain of crumbled concrete and bent steel beams spilling onto the highway.
