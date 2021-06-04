World
South Korean air force chief resigns after woman’s death – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea‘s chief of the air force resigned on Friday amid public anger over the death of a master sergeant whose family say she committed suicide after being sexually assaulted by a male colleague.
President Moon Jae-in’s office said it had accepted the resignation of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong, who previously released a statement to reporters saying he recognized “a heavy responsibility” in the death of the woman.
Lee’s resignation came a day after the Department of Defense said an Air Force master sergeant was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the woman inside a car in March as he returned to their base after a reunion dinner .
According to a presidential petition filed by the woman’s family, she reported the case to him superiors but committed suicide in May after trying to cover up the incident and pushing her to reach a private settlement with her attacker.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 340,000 people had signed the petition, which called for the punishment of air force officials involved in any cover-up.
Public anger prompted Moon to order the military on Thursday to conduct a full investigation into how the Air Force handled the case.
The South Korean military has long been criticized for its failure to protect female soldiers and officers from sexual harassment and violence.
In 2017, a female naval officer committed suicide after being raped by a senior officer, who was later sentenced to 15 years in prison. In 2013, a female army officer committed suicide after being harassed by a male superior who pressured her into having sex with him. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
President Moon Jae-in’s office said it had accepted the resignation of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong, who previously released a statement to reporters saying he recognized “a heavy responsibility” in the death of the woman.
Lee’s resignation came a day after the Department of Defense said an Air Force master sergeant was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the woman inside a car in March as he returned to their base after a reunion dinner .
According to a presidential petition filed by the woman’s family, she reported the case to him superiors but committed suicide in May after trying to cover up the incident and pushing her to reach a private settlement with her attacker.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 340,000 people had signed the petition, which called for the punishment of air force officials involved in any cover-up.
Public anger prompted Moon to order the military on Thursday to conduct a full investigation into how the Air Force handled the case.
The South Korean military has long been criticized for its failure to protect female soldiers and officers from sexual harassment and violence.
In 2017, a female naval officer committed suicide after being raped by a senior officer, who was later sentenced to 15 years in prison. In 2013, a female army officer committed suicide after being harassed by a male superior who pressured her into having sex with him. He was sentenced to two years in prison.