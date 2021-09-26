South Korea urges North to re-establish hotlines for discussion

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to restore dormant hotlines, a day after the North repeated an offer to open conditional talks.

The North may seek concessions around two weeks after raising tensions by carrying out its first missile tests in six months. North Korea has twice contacted South Korea saying it is open to talks if the conditions are met.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Saturday that the two Koreas could take steps to reconcile if South Korea abandoned “hostile policies” and “double-play standards.”

She did not say what specific steps she wants South Korea to take. But some experts say North Korea wants South Korea to play a role in securing relief from US-led sanctions, getting help, or receiving other concessions such as international recognition as a State with nuclear weapons.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Sunday that it highly appreciates Kim Yo Jong’s statement, as the South has consistently pushed for denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue.

To hold talks on starting steps towards reconciliation, a statement from the South Korean ministry said the suspended cross-border lines of communication must be reactivated quickly to promote stable communications between the divided countries. He said Seoul hopes the two Koreas can resume talks on many outstanding issues.

The South Korean statement refers to a set of phone and fax-type communication channels between the rivals, which have largely been dormant for more than a year. The two Koreas briefly resumed channel communications for about two weeks this summer, but North Korea later refused to exchange messages again after Seoul held annual military exercises with Washington.

Earlier this month, North Korea conducted ballistic and cruise missile tests in its first such launches since March, demonstrating its ability to attack South Korea and Japan, two key allies of the states -United. North Korea still maintains a moratorium on testing longer-range missiles capable of reaching US territory, suggesting it wishes to keep the chances of future diplomacy with the US alive.

Relations between the Koreas flourished in 2018, when Seoul helped organize high-level nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, including a summit between Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump. But Pyongyang severed ties with Seoul after Kim-Trump broke diplomacy in 2019 over U.S.-led sanctions disputes.

The recent North Korean outreach has come in response to renewed calls from South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a political declaration formally ending the Korean War of 1950-1953 as a means of promoting peace. The Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula still technically at war.

As possible reconciliation steps, Kim Yo Jong launched the idea of ​​announcing the end of the war as Moon wished, of rebuilding a joint liaison office that North Korea destroyed last year, and of organizing a inter-Korean summit.

North Korea’s already devastated economy has suffered further recent setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated its foreign trade, mainly with its last great ally, China. Kim Jong Un said his country was facing the “worst crisis ever” due to a combination of the pandemic, sanctions and a series of natural disasters.

It is not clear whether outreach to the North would provide him with sanctions relief and other much-needed rewards. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hope that they will sit down for talks with North Korea, but have also made it clear that they will maintain the sanctions until the North takes concrete steps to support it. denuclearization.