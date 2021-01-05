South Korea to send delegation to Tehran after Iran seizes oil tanker

South Korea sends delegation to Iran to demand the release of an oil tanker seized in Gulf waters by Iranian forces, a senior diplomat due to visit Tehran on Sunday amid tensions of more than $ 7 billion of Iranian funds frozen in Korea. banks because of the sanctions imposed by the United States.

“As soon as possible, a work delegation headed by the regional director will be sent to Iran to try to resolve the issue on the ground through bilateral negotiations,” said the spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Affairs. Foreign Choi Young-sam at a briefing in Seoul. Tuesday.

Iranian state television previously quoted a government official in Tehran who said that South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun was already due to visit before the seizure of the oil tanker Hankuk Chemi to discuss the calls on Iran to release the frozen funds.

Deputy Foreign Minister Choi will discuss “various outstanding issues” between the two countries in addition to the seizure, spokesman Choi said.

News of the visits came when South Korea’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador to Seoul for a meeting and called for the early release of the tanker and its crew of 20. It was carrying a cargo of over 7,000 tonnes of ethanol when it was seized. Monday on what Iranian media described as pollution violations.

Asked about the status of the ship’s crew ahead of their meeting at the Seoul Foreign Ministry, Iranian Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari told reporters “they are all safe.”

Separately, an Iranian government spokesman on Tuesday rejected claims that Iran’s seizure of the South Korean ship amounted to hostage-taking. He said it was South Korea that was holding $ 7 billion in Iranian funds “hostage”.

“We have become used to such allegations … but if there is hostage taking, it is the Korean government that is holding $ 7 billion that belongs to us hostage for unfounded reasons,” he said. spokesperson Ali Rabiei to reporters at a press conference broadcast live online. .

The incident came as Iran shows more and more signs of willingness to assert its demands in the region as US President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office later this month, succeeding Donald Trump.

On Monday, Tehran also said it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at its Fordow underground nuclear facility – a violation of a landmark nuclear deal Iran signed with six world powers in 2015.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018, with the Trump administration reimposing crippling sanctions against Iran as part of its “maximum pressure” policy.

South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran is seen in Gulf [IRGC/WANA via Reuters]

The Busan-based operator of the vessel, Taikun Shipping Co Ltd, told Reuters news agency that there was no indication until the seizure of the vessel that Iranian authorities were investigating possible violations of environmental rules.

“If it was really about marine pollution, because they [Iranian media] let’s say the coast guard was supposed to approach the ship first, ”Taikun branch manager Lee Chun-hee said over the phone.

“But instead, armed soldiers approached the crew and said they needed to be investigated.”

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Tuesday that she was making diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the tanker and had contacted her counterpart in Tehran, the news agency reported. Yonhap.

Tilak Doshi, visiting senior researcher at the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, said the incident provided an example of Iran’s willingness to show strength as Joe Biden braced to take office, and that frozen assets would likely be raised in talks with Seoul.

“There is no doubt that in the negotiations for the release of the tanker and its crew, the release of funds by South Korea will be the main demand on the Iranian side,” he said.

Last Sunday, the Tehran Times newspaper reported that Iran was hoping to negotiate a deal to use the frozen funds to “swap” doses of vaccine in the fight against the global pandemic of coronavirus and other commodities.

According to Yonhap, a foreign ministry official said the Iranian government has attempted to obtain vaccines through the global COVAX initiative, supported by the World Health Organization.

Tehran was in talks with the ministry and the US Treasury to pay the South Korean won doses, Yonhap said, citing a ministry source.