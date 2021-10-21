South Korea to join space race with first local rocket launch

The three-story NURI is expected to take off in a few hours with future plans for surveillance, communications satellites and even lunar probes.

South Korea is expected to launch its space program on Thursday when it performs the first test launch of its nation-built rocket.

The three-stage KSLV-II NURI rocket, sporting the flag of South Korea and carrying a dummy satellite, is expected to lift off at 4 p.m. (07:00 GMT) from the Naro Space Center, nearly 500 kilometers (311 miles) south of Seoul.

The NURI, which stands for “world,” is designed to orbit payloads of 1.5 tons at 600 km to 800 km (373 miles-497 miles) above Earth and has been developed over 10 years to at a cost of 2,000 billion won ($ 1.6 billion).

The country became the 12th largest economy in the world and a technologically advanced nation, but fell behind in the world of spaceflight, where the Soviet Union led the way with the first satellite launch in 1957, followed closely by the states -United. .

China, Japan and India all have advanced space programs, and nuclear-weaponized neighbor to the south, North Korea, put a 300 kg (660 lb) satellite into orbit in 2012 in this that Western countries have condemned as a disguised missile test.

Overseen by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), the 200-ton rocket was moved to its launch pad and set up on Wednesday.

“All the preparations such as the umbilical connection and the confidential inspection have been carried out,” the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

NURI is transported out of the assembly building to its launch pad at the Naro Space Center, nearly 500 km south of Seoul [Lee Hyo-kyun/ Korea Aerospace Research Institute via AFP]

Space launches have long been a sensitive issue on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea faces sanctions for its nuclear ballistic missile program.

South Korea’s future plans call for the launch of surveillance, navigation and landing of a lunar probe by 2030. The program also includes military satellites, but officials deny that NURI has any utility as a weapon.

Seoul’s space program has a checkered record – its first two launches in 2009 and 2010, which partly used Russian technology, both ended in failure, the second exploding after a two-minute flight.

The first successful launch took place in 2013 and came after several delays and several unsuccessful tests. This rocket was also developed jointly with Russia.

Having its own launcher will give South Korea the flexibility to determine payload types and launch schedules, as well as protect “confidential” payloads such as spy satellites, officials told the agency. Reuters press.

“Rockets are the only means available to humanity to get into space,” Lee Sang-ryul, director of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, told South Korean newspaper Chosun Biz.

“Having such technology means that we have met the basic conditions to participate in this space exploration competition.”

The NURI weighs 200 tons, is 47.2 meters (155 feet) long, and is equipped with a total of six liquid fuel engines.