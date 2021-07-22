South Korea sets new daily record for second day in a row – Times of India

World

South Korea sets new daily record for second day in a row

SEOUL: South Korea reports 1,842 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, setting a new single-day pandemic record for the second day in a row.
The announced cases Thursday brought the country’s total number of cases to 184,103, with 2,063 deaths from Covid-19.
The new cases include 270 sailors who were recently flown home after a large-scale outbreak on their destroyer embarking on an offshore anti-piracy mission East Africa.
South Korea has seen a spike in infections in recent weeks amid a slow vaccination campaign, lax public vigilance and the spread of a more contagious delta variant.
The country’s daily case count has exceeded 1,000 for 16 consecutive days.
Health officials say they are discussing whether to extend the most stringent distancing restrictions on the densely populated population Seoul Metropolitan area.




